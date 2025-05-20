Assam Crowned NE Rising Cup Champs with 9-Wicket Win Over Tripura

Assam emerged victorious in the U-15 Girls' North East Rising Cup cricket tournament, defeating Tripura by nine wickets in a commanding performance during the final held at the ACA Cricket Academy Ground in Fulung, North Guwahati on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Tripura struggled to gain momentum and managed to post just 77 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Anushka Shil top-scored with 17 runs, while Anjel Paul contributed 15. Assam's bowling unit, led by Bharati Hassan (3/13) and Baibhabee Das (2/17), kept the scoring under tight control with disciplined performances.

In reply, Assam chased down the target with ease, reaching 78/1 in just 11.3 overs. Dolly Kardong remained unbeaten on 31, while Swasti Biswakarma added a steady 19 not out, guiding their team to the title without much resistance.

The closing ceremony was graced by BCCI Apex Council member Mamon Majumdar, ACA Secretary Tridib Konwar, Tournament Director Romen Dutta, ACA Vice President Rajdeep Ojha, Joint Secretary Rajendra Singh, Treasurer Chiranjit Langthasa, and officials from cricket associations of Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Sikkim.

BCCI Apex Council member Mamon Majumdar extended gratitude to BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia for conceptualising the tournament and lauded the Assam Cricket Association’s efforts in successfully hosting the event. He remarked that such tournaments are instrumental in nurturing talent and offering a platform for emerging cricketers from the Northeast to showcase their abilities.

ACA Secretary Tridib Konwar thanked all participating teams and officials for their cooperation, stating, “These rising athletes represent the future of cricket in the region.”

Award Winners:

Player of the Final: Bharati Hassan (Assam)

Best Batter of the Tournament: Anushka Shil (Tripura)

Best Bowler of the Tournament: Sinhayana Pathak (Assam)

Player of the Tournament: Anushka Shil (Tripura)