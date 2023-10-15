Australia World Cup 2023 Squad, Players Roster, Fixtures, and Team Lineup

Australia World Cup 2023 Squad: In preparation for the ICC World Cup 2023, Australia has unveiled its squad, schedule, and team lineup. This formidable team will kick off its campaign against India, setting the stage for an exciting tournament. Australia has demonstrated its strength recently, notably with a successful ODI series win against India earlier this year.

During the league stage of the ICC World Cup 2023, Australia is scheduled to play a total of nine matches. Their journey begins with a match against India on October 8 and concludes with a clash against Bangladesh on November 11.

The ICC World Cup 2023 is set to witness intense competition among ten cricketing powerhouses, including Australia, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, South Africa, and the Netherlands, all vying for the coveted title.

In the previous ODI World Cup, Australia reached the semifinals but fell short against England, missing out on a spot in the final. However, Australia has a rich history in the tournament, having clinched the ODI World Cup title five times, making them the most successful team in the competition's history.

The Australian squad for the tournament is led by Pat Cummins. Below, we outline Australia's schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:

Australia's ICC World Cup 2023 Preliminary Squad

Pat Cummins (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.