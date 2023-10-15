South Africa Squad For ICC World Cup 2023, Schedule 2023, Match List, Team List

South Africa Squad For ICC World Cup 2023: As the cricket world anticipates the ICC World Cup 2023, South Africa is gearing up to embark on their campaign against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The tournament, hosted by India, commences on October 5 and will span one and a half months, featuring a thrilling total of 48 matches. The grand finale of ICC World Cup 2023 is set to take place on November 19.

Undoubtedly, South Africa is renowned as one of the powerhouses in international cricket. However, when it comes to ODI World Cups, they have endured a streak of misfortune. The Proteas, despite their immense talent, have never managed to secure a spot in the finals of ODI World Cup tournaments.

In the previous edition of the ODI World Cup in 2019, South Africa faced disappointment by failing to secure a place among the top four teams, thereby missing the semi-finals. They secured three victories, and suffered five defeats, with one match ending without a result, eventually finishing in the 7th spot in the points table.

Hence, South Africa is determined to script a comeback story this time around. The Proteas have now unveiled their squad for ICC World Cup 2023, with Temba Bavuma shouldering the responsibility of captaincy. Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, and Kagiso Rabada are among the key players in their lineup.

South Africa's Squad for ICC World Cup 2023

For the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023, Temba Bavuma will be leading South Africa. Below is the squad that they have announced for this marquee event: