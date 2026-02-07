BCCI Announces Rs 7.5 Crore Reward for India U-19 World Cup Champions

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of Rs 7.5 crore for the Indian Under-19 cricket team following their title-winning performance at the 2026 Under-19 World Cup.

Advertisment

India lifted the trophy after registering a commanding victory over England in the final, finishing the tournament unbeaten. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said the board was immensely proud of the young side’s achievement and confirmed the reward in recognition of their consistent and dominant display.

Speaking after the final, Saikia said the team’s unbeaten run and convincing performance against England reflected the strength of India’s junior cricket system, adding that the entire country shared in the pride of the victory.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the players for their achievement, praising their skill and composure throughout the tournament. He said the triumph would inspire young athletes across the country and wished the players success in their future careers.

India secured their sixth Under-19 World Cup title by defeating England by 100 runs in the final played in Harare, Zimbabwe. Batting first, India piled up a massive total of 411 for nine.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi led the charge with a blistering 175 off 80 deliveries, striking 15 boundaries and 15 sixes. Captain Ayush Mhatre supported him with a well-paced 53, while Abhigyan Kundu chipped in with a quick 40. England’s chase was anchored by Caleb Falconer’s 115, but the target proved too steep.

India’s innings also rewrote the record books, with the team smashing 31 sixes, the most ever hit in a Youth ODI final. The latest triumph adds to India’s previous Under-19 World Cup wins in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022, further underlining the country’s dominance at the junior level.

Also Read: India defeat England to clinch record sixth U-19 World Cup crown