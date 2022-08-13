Salman Rushdie On Ventilator Support After Attack, May Lose An Eye

Indian-born novelist Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed in the neck and torso in an attack in New York on Friday, was airlifted to a hospital and may now have to lose an eye, informed police.

Rushdie was attacked while on stage delivering a lecture in New York on Friday. He had to undergo surgery and was kept on a ventilator and unable to speak hours after the incident. Writers and politicians around the world have condemned the attack calling it an assault on the freedom of expression.

In an email, his book agent Andrew Wylie wrote, “The news is not good. Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged.”

The 75-year-old was being introduced on stage ahead of his lecture at western New York’s Chautauqua Institution when a man rushed to the stage and lunged at him.

Attendees and security personnel pulled the attacker off him, however, Rushdie had fallen to the floor. The attacker was arrested and was identified as Hadi Matar aged 24 years. He had bought a pass to the event.