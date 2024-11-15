BCCI Condemns PCB’s Champions Trophy Tour to POK, ICC Halts Event

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has strongly objected to the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to include disputed regions in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) in the promotional tour for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, prompting the International Cricket Council (ICC) to pause the event.

The Champions Trophy, which was last held in 2017, has been in limbo since BCCI officially informed the ICC that the Indian cricket team would not travel to Pakistan for the tournament. This decision stemmed from security concerns and ongoing political tensions between the two nations. The PCB, in response, rejected the proposed "Hybrid Model" under which India would play its matches in Dubai, further complicating the situation.

The controversy deepened when the PCB announced on social media that the Champions Trophy would be showcased in multiple cities, including Skardu, Murree, Hunza, and Muzaffarabad—areas located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, a region claimed by India. The announcement has led to a diplomatic standoff and raised concerns within the global cricketing community about the political ramifications of such a move.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah immediately raised the issue with the ICC, condemning the PCB’s decision and urging the global body to take action. "The BCCI Secretary has been extremely critical of the PCB's move to conduct a Trophy tour in cities that fall under Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir," a senior BCCI official stated. Shah emphasized that while there were no objections to the tour in Islamabad, taking the trophy to POK was unacceptable.

Shah's concerns have been echoed by other stakeholders, who view the move as an unnecessary escalation of political tensions into the realm of international sports. "There is no issue with Islamabad, but POK is a disputed region, and we cannot allow the Champions Trophy to be part of any promotional event there," the BCCI source added.

In response to BCCI’s objections, the ICC has temporarily put the Champions Trophy promotional tour on hold. An ICC Board member, speaking anonymously, confirmed that discussions about the Trophy Tour are still ongoing, but there were doubts about whether the PCB had consulted all relevant parties before announcing the inclusion of POK cities. "It was certainly not the right thing to do. I don’t think the ICC will allow the PCB to take the trophy to any disputed region," the source said.

The Trophy Tour is typically part of the global promotional campaign for major ICC events, with the trophy being displayed in various cities across the host country. However, the PCB's announcement has complicated the situation, and the ICC will now have to review the matter before proceeding with any further plans.

With the schedule now on hold and a potential standoff brewing between the BCCI and PCB, the future of the Champions Trophy 2025 remains uncertain. India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan, combined with the controversial tour plan involving POK, has made it increasingly difficult for the ICC to move forward with the event in its original format.

As both cricketing boards seek to resolve the issue, all eyes will be on the ICC's next steps, with a decision on whether the tournament will proceed in Pakistan or require adjustments likely to come in the coming months.