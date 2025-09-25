BCCI Files Complaint Against Pakistan Players For "Gun Gesture" in Asia Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against Pakistan players Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf for their behaviour during the Asia Cup Super Four clash on September 21. The complaint has also been placed before match referee Andy Pycroft.

According to reports, the Indian team has demanded strict action, stating that both players’ conduct went beyond acceptable on-field behaviour.

During Pakistan’s innings, opener Sahibzada Farhan courted controversy by celebrating his half-century with a “gun gesture” using his bat, which has been criticised as provocative and insensitive.

Haris Rauf too faced backlash for his actions. After dismissing Sanju Samson, the pacer celebrated aggressively. Later, while fielding near the boundary rope, he responded to jeering Indian fans with a gesture showing “0-6,” referencing Pakistan’s disputed claim of downing six Indian fighter jets during a border clash earlier this year. Videos of the act went viral, drawing sharp criticism and trolling from Indian supporters. Fans also mocked Rauf by chanting “Virat Kohli,” recalling the Indian star’s famous back-to-back sixes off Rauf in the 2022 T20 World Cup, one of which was hailed by the ICC as the “Shot of the Century.”

The controversy follows earlier tensions, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) having lodged two complaints against Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav. PCB objected to his remarks after India’s September 14 win, where he had dedicated the victory to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed solidarity with the armed forces.

With both boards trading complaints, the ICC now faces the task of reviewing the incidents and deciding on possible disciplinary action.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Super 4: Standings After India Beat Pakistan, PAK on Brink of Elimination