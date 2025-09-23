Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Super 4: Standings After India Beat Pakistan, PAK on Brink of Elimination

TheAsia Cup 2025 Super Four stage has entered a decisive phase, with India’s win over Pakistan on September 21 shaking up the points table and severely denting Pakistan’s chances of making it to the final.

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Format

The Super Four features the top two teams from each group in the league stage. India and Pakistan qualified from Group A, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh advanced from Group B. The four teams face each other once in a round-robin format, with the top two moving to the final scheduled in Dubai on September 28.

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Results So Far

Sept 20: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh – Bangladesh won by 4 wickets

Sept 21: India vs Pakistan – India won by 6 wickets

Sept 23: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (upcoming)

Sept 24: India vs Bangladesh (upcoming)

Sept 25: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (upcoming)

Sept 26: India vs Sri Lanka (upcoming)

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Points Table (As of September 21)

Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR India 1 1 0 2 +0.688 Bangladesh 1 1 0 2 +0.121 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 -0.121 Pakistan 1 0 1 0 -0.689

Pakistan’s Struggles and Elimination Threat

After a disappointing six-wicket loss to India, Pakistan sit at the bottom of the table with the worst net run rate (-0.689). Their batting collapse after a strong start against India once again highlighted inconsistencies, while their bowlers lacked the edge to contain India’s batting lineup.

With off-field controversies, including disputes over referees and handshake rows, Pakistan’s campaign has been marred by distractions. Missing senior figures like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan has also left their batting fragile. A defeat to Sri Lanka today would all but eliminate them from the tournament.

Sri Lanka Look to Bounce Back

Defending champions Sri Lanka also began the Super Four with a setback, losing to Bangladesh by four wickets. Despite topping Group B earlier, their middle order faltered under pressure. Pathum Nissanka’s dip in form has been a concern, but Kusal Mendis and Kamil Mishara have shown promise.

On the bowling front, Nuwan Thushara has been impressive with six wickets, while Dunith Wellalage’s return after a personal setback is expected to strengthen the spin department. A victory over Pakistan will revive their campaign and extend their dominance, as they have beaten Pakistan in their last five T20Is since 2019.

Stakes Couldn’t Be Higher

With India and Bangladesh already in strong positions, the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka clash on September 23 becomes a virtual knockout. For Pakistan, it is a must-win encounter that demands a massive turnaround, while Sri Lanka aim to keep their title defence alive.

The Asia Cup 2025 Super Four is heating up, and every game now carries knockout pressure.

