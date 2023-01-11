Hope BCCI Is Happy With High-Scoring Match: ACA President

Assam Cricket Association (ACA) President Taranga Gogoi on Wednesday said that the pitch was very good which ensured a high scoring and enjoyable first One Day International (ODI) match between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati’s ACA Barsapara Stadium.

Gogoi said that over 300 runs were scored in both the innings which pointed towards a good pitch for batters, where Virat Kohli and Dasun Shanaka scored centuries. India’s Umran Malik recording the fastest delivery by an Indian on the same pitch pointed towards bowlers’ satisfaction as well.

In the wake of hosting the ODI match successfully, with an eye on the 2023 World Cup in India, Taranga Gogoi thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the chance to host an international ODI after a long time, during a presser today.

Gogoi said, “At first, I would like to thank BCCI President Roger Binny, Secretary Jay Shah and Joint Secretary Devajit Lon Saikia for entrusting us with the ODI match. I am very happy that the match was played out nicely.”

The ACA President then expressed his gratitude towards Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He also thanked the media for positive coverage and upheld their role in the success.

Speaking to reporters, he also thanked the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL), PWD, Medical and Fire departments for their continued support before and during the match.

He cited the injury to a Sri Lankan player who he did not name, which was promptly dealt with on the spot by the medical team, to highlight the work behind the scenes. However, he assured that proper procedure was followed and scans were conducted later on.

Lastly, Gogoi thanked the fans for coming and cheering the teams. He said that fans’ support made the event a grand success.

Talking about the pitch, he said that in both the ODIs played in the Barsapara Stadium, over 300 runs were scored in each innings. This showed that it was a good pitch, which was reaffirmed by the curator as well.

Citing the T20 match between India and South Africa played last year, Gogoi highlighted that a total of 458 runs were scored which is the second highest in the world and highest in India, all good indicators of the condition of the pitch.

Moreover, discussing the possibility of Guwahati witnessing a World Cup match, Taranga Gogoi said, “We will try to bring at least one league stage match of the 2023 World Cup, if not a quarter or semi-final match of India here in Guwahati. It is mostly the top metro cities across the country that get these high-profile matches.”