Century in Crisis: Reddy's Maiden Test Ton Gives India Much-Needed Momentum

Century!!! The roar from the MCG crowd echoed across the stadium as Nitish Kumar Reddy unleashed a stunning boundary off Scott Boland's delivery to bring up his maiden Test century. The young all-rounder reached the landmark in 171 balls, and the applause that followed was deafening – not just from the stands, but also from the Indian camp, who erupted in celebration.

This was no ordinary century; it was a defining moment in the fourth Test, coming at a time when India was staring down the barrel. With wickets falling at regular intervals and India battling a massive deficit, Reddy’s resilience and composure in the face of intense pressure have been nothing short of extraordinary. His century is a testament to his skill, determination, and the crucial role he is playing in India's fightback.

Reddy’s knock has captivated the audience, marking a significant milestone in his career. The young batter, who made his Test debut just recently, has now etched his name in Indian cricket history, becoming the latest player to score a century in the longest format. His approach was calm yet aggressive when required, showing maturity beyond his years.

The Indian players were visibly overjoyed, applauding and hugging Reddy as he stood tall, a symbol of hope for the team. His century has injected fresh energy into India’s innings, offering a glimmer of hope that they can close the gap and make a statement in this crucial Test.

As the celebrations continued, Reddy’s knock was a reminder that in Test cricket, even in the most challenging moments, individual brilliance can turn the tide. With Reddy's century, India now has a solid foundation to build upon, and the fight for victory in this Test is far from over.

The entire stadium stood in appreciation, as this young talent showed why he belongs at the highest level.

India vs Australia, Fourth Test – Day 3: India Faces Challenging Situation After Key Dismissals

On Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), India found themselves in a precarious position, struggling to keep up with Australia’s dominance. Resuming their innings at 5/164, India still trailed Australia by 310 runs.

Morning Session: The day began with Rishabh Pant (28) and Ravindra Jadeja (17) at the crease. However, Pant’s dismissal to Scott Boland early in the session proved to be a turning point. Pant attempted an aggressive shot, which resulted in his downfall, leaving India at 6/174. Jadeja followed shortly after, and India’s chances of making a strong recovery diminished further. At 7/174, India was staring down the barrel with key wickets already lost.

Afternoon Session: In the afternoon, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar provided a glimmer of hope for India. The pair formed a solid partnership, with Reddy anchoring the innings. By the end of the session, Reddy had scored 40* off 61 balls, while Sundar remained not out on 5* from 27 balls. Their resilience helped India avoid further collapses, but the team still faced a significant deficit.

Evening Session: Reddy and Sundar continued to hold the fort in the evening session. Reddy’s patient knock was crucial in India’s attempt to reduce the deficit.

However, Australia’s bowlers maintained their pressure, with the visitors still in a difficult situation. With the day’s play concluding, India remained in need of a miracle to stay competitive in the match.