Virat Kohli Fined 20% Match Fee, Gets Demerit Point Over Konstas Fray

Virat Kohli has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee and received one demerit point following a physical altercation with Australia’s Sam Konstas on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test. The incident occurred early in the contest when tempers flared between the two players.

According to a statement from the International Cricket Council (ICC), "Virat Kohli has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee and awarded one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct." The statement further added, "No formal hearing was needed as Kohli accepted the sanctions proposed by Match Referee Andy Pycroft."

Kohli’s breach of the ICC Code of Conduct is related to "any form of inappropriate physical contact," including cases where players deliberately or recklessly make contact with another player or umpire. The severity of the breach is assessed based on factors such as the context, the force of the contact, and any resulting injury.

Fortunately for Kohli, the altercation was not deemed a Level 2 offence, which would have resulted in three to four demerit points and a suspension from the next match. Four demerit points would have led to a suspension from the upcoming Sydney Test.

The incident took place after the 10th over of Australia’s innings when Kohli and Konstas crossed paths. Both players exchanged words after briefly turning towards each other. Usman Khawaja, Konstas’ teammate, intervened to separate the two, and the on-field umpires also addressed the situation.

Konstas later described the incident, saying, "I think the emotions got to both of us. I didn't quite realise, I was doing my gloves, then a little shoulder charge, but it happens in cricket."

Konstas, who had been on 27 at the time, responded by hitting two boundaries and a six off Jasprit Bumrah in the following over. The debutant went on to score a half-century before being dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja.

While Konstas downplayed the incident, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting suggested that Kohli had provoked the confrontation. "Have a look where Virat walks. Virat's walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever," Ponting remarked during a Channel 7 broadcast of the replay. "I have no doubt that the umpires and the referee will have a good look at that. Fielders should be nowhere near the batsman at that stage. It looked to me that Konstas looked up really late, wouldn't even know anyone is in front of him. That man on-screen there (Kohli) might have a few questions to answer," he added.

