ICC Champions Trophy: India Chases Semis, Pakistan Battles Survival

The cricketing world is set for another thrilling chapter in the India-Pakistan rivalry as the two teams clash in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday night at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. While India stands on the brink of securing a semifinal berth, Pakistan faces a do-or-die battle to keep their campaign alive.

Advertisment

Eight months after India edged past Pakistan in a tense, low-scoring T20 World Cup encounter on a tricky New York pitch, Rohit Sharma and his men will be eager to extend their dominance over their arch-rivals. Coming off a comfortable six-wicket victory against Bangladesh, India is riding high on form, with key players delivering match-winning performances.

India’s Red-Hot Form and Gill’s Purple Patch

India’s latest triumph was powered by a scintillating unbeaten century (101*) from opener Shubman Gill, who is currently the No. 1 ODI batsman. Gill’s stellar form, coupled with a match-winning five-wicket haul from veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, ensured India started their campaign on a strong note.

Gill’s recent ODI numbers are staggering—2688 runs in 51 matches at an average of 62.51, including eight centuries and 15 fifties. His last four ODI scores—87, 60, 112, and 101*—reflect his imperious touch. The stylish opener has found his rhythm, and his aggressive stroke play, including two sensational sixes against Bangladesh’s Tanzim Hasan Sakib, has been a treat to watch.

Adding to India’s confidence, KL Rahul chipped in with a steady 41* to guide the team home against Bangladesh, while skipper Rohit Sharma looked in good touch with his fluent 36-ball 41. However, the only concern for India is Virat Kohli’s recent struggles against spin. The superstar batsman has been dismissed by leg-spinners thrice in a row, including his 22-run outing against Bangladesh. In an effort to counter this, Kohli put in extra hours of practice against top UAE spinners ahead of this high-octane clash.

India’s Bowling Depth and Shami’s Impact

Despite the absence of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, India’s bowling attack looks formidable. Shami’s return to form, young speedster Harshit Rana’s promise, and a three-pronged spin attack featuring Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel make India a well-rounded unit. Axar was unlucky to miss out on a historic Champions Trophy hat-trick in the last match, and while Jadeja and Kuldeep went wicketless, they kept the runs in check.

Pakistan’s Struggles and Do-or-Die Situation

On the other hand, Pakistan is staring at an early exit after suffering a heavy 60-run defeat to New Zealand in their opening game in Karachi. Their perennial struggle with consistency has been compounded by injuries, with key openers Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub ruled out. Imam-ul-Haq has been brought in as Fakhar’s replacement, but he lacks the explosive power his predecessor provided.

Adding to Pakistan’s worries, Babar Azam’s strike rate has come under scrutiny. The former captain’s sluggish 64 off 90 balls against New Zealand highlighted his recent struggles to up the ante. Historically, Pakistan has found the going tough against India in ICC tournaments, with India leading the head-to-head record 17-4 across ODI and T20 World Cups. However, Pakistan can take heart from their three previous wins against India in the Champions Trophy, including the 2017 final.

Pakistan Banking on Pacers and Past Success in Dubai

Despite their shaky form, Pakistan remains a dangerous side, particularly when their backs are against the wall. Their pace attack, featuring Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Hasnain, can be lethal on their day, but inconsistency has been their Achilles’ heel. Rauf, who conceded 83 runs in 10 overs against New Zealand, has emphasized the importance of bouncing back and keeping the team’s morale high.

“We have beaten India twice in Dubai, and we’ll aim to make it three,” said Rauf, recalling Pakistan’s T20I victories over India at this venue in 2021 and 2022. “This is a must-win match for us, and we are ready to give our best in all departments.”

The Stage is Set for a Blockbuster Clash

With everything to play for, the stakes couldn’t be higher. While India enters as the clear favourite, Pakistan’s unpredictable nature makes them a dangerous opponent. Can India continue their dominant run, or will Pakistan spring a surprise to keep their campaign alive?

The answer will unfold under the Dubai lights in one of cricket’s most eagerly anticipated battles.

Also Read: CT2025: England Smash Record 351/8 as Duckett’s 165 Stuns Australia