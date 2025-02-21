'Shocking’ Facts on Pakistani National’s Links to Gaurav Gogoi’s Wife Coming Soon: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has vowed to disclose "startling facts" regarding Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and his alleged connection to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s wife within the next three months. Speaking on the floor of the Assam Legislative Assembly during the ongoing budget session on Thursday, CM Sarma claimed that the revelations would "shock everyone in Assam."
"I promise on the floor of the Assembly that in three months, we will reveal shocking details on the Ali Sheikh-Hon'ble MP issue," CM Sarma stated.
The Chief Minister disclosed that Ali Tauqeer Sheikh had visited India at least 18 times between 2010 and 2018.
"After the formation of the SIT within three days we discovered that, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh came to India 18 times from 2010 to 2018. Now we will come to know that who brought him to India and who gave him hospitality. We will break this Ali Tauqeer Sheikh network and we will come back to the assembly in the month of August. We will come back with facts which will be huge. I know the facts because informally they with me, but it has to be on record. The facts will be huge and it will be fatal and the information will shock the people of Assam," he said.
Following a cabinet decision, Assam Police had registered an FIR against Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and unknown individuals under CID Police Station Case No. 05/2025. The case has been filed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). In response, the Director General of Police (DGP) has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.
"Assam Police will conduct a professional and completely objective investigation," CM Sarma assured.
Earlier, the Assam CM alleged that Ali Tauqeer Sheikh had been in contact with Elizabeth Gogoi, the wife of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. He further claimed that Sheikh, apart from his engagement with the Pakistani government, had founded 'Lead Pakistan,' a non-profit organization working on climate change.
According to CM Sarma, Elizabeth Gogoi was closely associated with 'Lead Pakistan' during her time in Islamabad. The Assam cabinet has expressed concerns over the involvement of a Pakistani-based leader in matters concerning India’s internal affairs. CM Sarma suggested that this raised "serious questions" about the true objectives of the organization and its activities in the country.
