Lucknow Super Giants IPL Auction 2026: Full Squad, Retained Players, Purse Left and Strategy Explained

With the IPL 2026 auction set to take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) enter the event with a clear plan and a largely settled core. After steady performances over the last few seasons, the franchise has chosen continuity over wholesale changes, keeping faith in players who have already adapted to the team’s system and long-term vision.

LSG’s Auction Approach Ahead of IPL 2026

The Sanjeev Goenka-owned franchise has opted for a calm and calculated auction strategy. Instead of chasing marquee names aggressively, LSG’s focus remains on preserving team balance, strengthening depth, and identifying backups in key areas. With most of their core already locked in, the 2026 auction serves more as a refinement exercise rather than a rebuild.

Lucknow Super Giants Retention Strategy: Core Players Backed

Lucknow Super Giants have retained a strong mix of Indian and overseas talent, ensuring stability across departments. The leadership group remains intact, while the bowling attack continues to rely on young Indian pace prospects alongside experienced names.

Key Retained Players

Rishabh Pant (Captain)

Nicholas Pooran

Mitchell Marsh

Aiden Markram

Ayush Badoni

Abdul Samad

Shahbaz Ahmed

Mayank Yadav

Avesh Khan

Mohsin Khan

Manimaran Siddharth

Digvesh Rathi

Prince Yadav

Akash Singh

Arshin Kulkarni

Matthew Breetzke

Himmat Singh

This group reflects LSG’s emphasis on Indian pace depth, all-around flexibility, and middle-order stability.

Major Trades Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction

Lucknow Super Giants made some notable trade moves before the auction window.

Players Traded In

Mohammed Shami (from Sunrisers Hyderabad) – acquired for ₹10 crore

Arjun Tendulkar (from Mumbai Indians) – acquired for ₹30 lakh

The inclusion of Mohammed Shami adds experience and leadership to LSG’s fast-bowling unit, while Arjun Tendulkar provides left-arm pace depth and long-term potential.

Players Released by LSG Before IPL 2026

As part of squad reshaping, Lucknow Super Giants parted ways with several players, including some high-profile names.

Released Players

David Miller

Ravi Bishnoi

Akash Deep

Aryan Juyal

Yuvraj Chaudhary

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Shamar Joseph

Shardul Thakur (traded to Mumbai Indians)

These releases have helped LSG free up funds while allowing room for strategic additions.

LSG Auction Purse and Available Slots

Remaining Purse: ₹22.95 crore

Slots Available: 6

Overseas Slots Available: 4

With a healthy purse and multiple overseas slots open, LSG have flexibility to target impact foreign players or experienced Indian backups during the auction.

What Lucknow Super Giants Need at the IPL 2026 Auction

Despite a settled squad, LSG could still look to strengthen:

Overseas middle-order depth

A backup overseas fast bowler

An additional Indian all-rounder

Given their retained core, even minor improvements could significantly enhance the team’s balance.

LSG Full Squad Snapshot Ahead of IPL 2026

Captain: Rishabh Pant

Key Batters: Pant, Pooran, Markram, Badoni, Marsh

All-Rounders: Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad

Pacers: Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Akash Singh, Arjun Tendulkar

Spinners: Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi

Lucknow Super Giants head into the IPL 2026 auction with clarity and confidence. By retaining their core, adding experience through smart trades, and keeping sufficient funds in hand, LSG appear well-positioned to fine-tune rather than overhaul their squad. If their auction picks align with their long-term philosophy, LSG could emerge as a strong contender in the upcoming season.

