Closing Ceremony of Assam Youth Olympics to be Held Tomorrow

The closing ceremony of the ongoing Assam Youth Olympics will be held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Wednesday (July 27).

The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal along with the Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Information & Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur will be present during the event.

The multi disciplinary Assam Youth Olympics, 2022 is the maiden attempt to provide a platform for the young talent of the state to compete & excel for better performance. The event was organized by the Assam Olympics Association, under the aegis of Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Assam.

More than 4500 players from 35 districts participated in 35 sports in 13 sports venues across the city with the help & support from 600 volunteers & scores of officials in this six day grand sporting event.

Addressing the media, Lakhya Konwar, General Secretary, Assam Olympic Association, said, “As we enter the penultimate stage of this grand sports event, our preparation for closing ceremony is going on. Due to the weather forecast & possibility of rain, the venue of the closing ceremony is Sankardeva Kalakhetra. I am happy to share with you that the Honourable Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma; Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur have confirmed their presence at the closing ceremony of this maiden multi disciplinary sporting event tomorrow.”

Speaking about the highlight of the Assam Youth Olympics, 2022, Lakhya Konwar further added, “We want to thank everyone - all the athletes, coaches, sports officials, volunteers, support staff & friends from media - for their overwhelming support in making the Assam Youth Olympics, 2022 a grand success. We hope & believe that this event will provide a much needed platform for the players of the state to compete, instill confidence & professionalism and excel their performance which will ultimately strengthen Assam’s recognition as a major sporting powerhouse of India.”