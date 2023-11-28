Dabang Delhi K.C. Team 2023: Squad, Players, Coach, Captain and Owner Details

Dabang Delhi K.C. Team 2023: Prepare yourselves for the Kabaddi extravaganza as the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 gears up to unfold its magic, and at the forefront is the formidable Dabang Delhi K.C. team. In this article, we delve into the heart of the Dabangs, exploring their squad, captain, owner, and the thrilling fixtures that await in the upcoming season.

The Rise of Dabang Delhi K.C.

Hailing from the vibrant city of New Delhi, Dabang Delhi K.C. stands as one of the pioneering teams in the Pro Kabaddi League. Despite a slow start, the Dabangs etched their name in the annals of kabaddi history during the 8th season by clinching their maiden PKL trophy. In a nail-biting final, they overcame the challenge posed by the three-time champions, Patna Pirates. Led by the dynamic Naveen Kumar Goyat and guided by the astute Rambir Singh Khokhar, the Dabangs finally tasted the sweet nectar of success.

Now, as they prepare to step onto the kabaddi mat for Season 10, the Dabang Delhi K.C. squad is eager to script another glorious chapter in their journey. The anticipation is palpable as fans eagerly await to see if the Dabangs can secure their second PKL trophy.

Meet the Dabang Delhi K.C. Squad 2023

The backbone of any successful kabaddi team lies in its squad, and Dabang Delhi K.C. boasts a formidable lineup for Season 10. Here's a glimpse into the warriors who will don the Dabang jersey:

Raiders

Ashu Malik

Naveen Kumar

Ashish Narwal

Suraj Panwar

Manjeet

Meetu

Manu

Defenders

Vijay

Vishal Bhardwaj

Sunil

Nitin Chandel

Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav

Felix Li

Yuvraj Pandeya

Mohit

Vikrant

Ashish

Himmat Antil

Yogesh

All-Rounders

Akash Prasher

This diverse and talented squad underlines the team's commitment to excellence, promising an exciting display of Kabaddi prowess in Season 10.

The Maestro Behind Dabang Delhi K.C.

In the world of Kabaddi, strategy and leadership play a pivotal role. Steering the Dabang Delhi ship is the seasoned Naveen Kumar Goyat as the captain. With his skillful raids and tactical acumen, Naveen is set to lead the charge, aiming to replicate the success of the previous season.

Dabang Delhi K.C. Ownership

Behind every successful team is a visionary owner, and Dabang Delhi K.C. is no exception. Radha Kapoor, the driving force behind the team, continues to invest not just in players but in the vision of creating a powerhouse in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Dabang Delhi K.C. Star Players to Watch

As the adrenaline-soaked battles unfold, keep an eye on these key players who are expected to shine for Dabang Delhi K.C. in Season 10: