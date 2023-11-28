Sports

Jaipur Pink Panthers Team 2023: Squad, Players, Coach, Captain and Owner Details

Jaipur Pink Panthers Team 2023
Jaipur Pink Panthers Team 2023
Pratidin Bureau

Jaipur Pink Panthers Team 2023: The Pro Kabaddi League 2023 is gearing up to be a thrilling spectacle, featuring 12 formidable teams, among which the Jaipur Pink Panthers stand out as a powerhouse with a rich history of success. As they enter Season 10 as defending champions, the Panthers, led by the gold-medal-winning captain Sunil Kumar Malik, are poised to continue their reign on the kabaddi mat with a roster that blends experience and strategic prowess.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, a two-time title-winning team, has consistently demonstrated its prowess in the Pro Kabaddi League. Known for their 'Raiding mein achook aur consistency mein bemisaal’ style of play, the Panthers have become a force to be reckoned with, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.

Jaipur Pink Panthers' Squad Unveiled for PKL 2023

Let's dive into the heart of the Jaipur Pink Panthers' lineup for the upcoming season. The team boasts a mix of retained players and exciting new additions:

Retained Players:

  • Sunil Kumar

  • Arjun Deshwal

  • Ajith Kumar V

  • Reza Mirbhageri

  • Bhavani Rajput

  • Sahul Kumar

  • Ankush

  • Abhishek KS

  • Ashish

  • Devank

New Players Bought:

  • Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki

  • Shashank B

  • Lucky Sharma

  • Lavish

  • Navneet

  • Rahul Chaudhari

  • Sumit

The amalgamation of seasoned campaigners and fresh talents positions the Jaipur Pink Panthers as a well-rounded and dynamic team ready to take on the challenges of the new season.

Jaipur Pink Panthers' Owner

Beyond the exhilarating performances on the mat, the Jaipur Pink Panthers owe a significant part of their popularity to their illustrious owner, Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan. His passion for kabaddi and unwavering dedication to the Panthers have not only elevated the team's success but also cultivated a fervent fanbase. Bachchan's influence adds a touch of glam to the team, making them a favorite not just on the kabaddi field but also in the hearts of fans.

Jaipur Pink Panthers' Kabaddi Maestros

As we gear up for Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, keep an eye on these standout players from the Jaipur Pink Panthers:

  • Arjun Deshwal

  • Ajith Kumar V

  • Rahul Chaudhari

  • Sunil Kumar

  • Sahul Kumar

Bengaluru Bulls Team 2023: Unveiling the Pro Kabaddi Powerhouse
Jaipur Pink Panthers Team 2023
Patna Pirates Team 2023: Squad, Players, Coach, Captain, and Owner Unveiled for PKL Season 10
Jaipur Pink Panthers Team 2023
PKL Schedule 2023: Date, Time, Venue, Team & Telecast of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League
Jaipur Pink Panthers Team 2023

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
sports>>sports/jaipur-pink-panthers-team-2023-squad-players-coach-captain-and-owner-details
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com