Jaipur Pink Panthers Team 2023: Squad, Players, Coach, Captain and Owner Details

Jaipur Pink Panthers Team 2023: The Pro Kabaddi League 2023 is gearing up to be a thrilling spectacle, featuring 12 formidable teams, among which the Jaipur Pink Panthers stand out as a powerhouse with a rich history of success. As they enter Season 10 as defending champions, the Panthers, led by the gold-medal-winning captain Sunil Kumar Malik, are poised to continue their reign on the kabaddi mat with a roster that blends experience and strategic prowess.
Jaipur Pink Panthers, a two-time title-winning team, has consistently demonstrated its prowess in the Pro Kabaddi League. Known for their 'Raiding mein achook aur consistency mein bemisaal’ style of play, the Panthers have become a force to be reckoned with, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.
Let's dive into the heart of the Jaipur Pink Panthers' lineup for the upcoming season. The team boasts a mix of retained players and exciting new additions:
Sunil Kumar
Arjun Deshwal
Ajith Kumar V
Reza Mirbhageri
Bhavani Rajput
Sahul Kumar
Ankush
Abhishek KS
Ashish
Devank
Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki
Shashank B
Lucky Sharma
Lavish
Navneet
Rahul Chaudhari
Sumit
The amalgamation of seasoned campaigners and fresh talents positions the Jaipur Pink Panthers as a well-rounded and dynamic team ready to take on the challenges of the new season.
Beyond the exhilarating performances on the mat, the Jaipur Pink Panthers owe a significant part of their popularity to their illustrious owner, Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan. His passion for kabaddi and unwavering dedication to the Panthers have not only elevated the team's success but also cultivated a fervent fanbase. Bachchan's influence adds a touch of glam to the team, making them a favorite not just on the kabaddi field but also in the hearts of fans.
As we gear up for Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, keep an eye on these standout players from the Jaipur Pink Panthers:
