Jaipur Pink Panthers Team 2023: Squad, Players, Coach, Captain and Owner Details

Jaipur Pink Panthers' Squad Unveiled for PKL 2023

Let's dive into the heart of the Jaipur Pink Panthers' lineup for the upcoming season. The team boasts a mix of retained players and exciting new additions:

Retained Players:

Sunil Kumar

Arjun Deshwal

Ajith Kumar V

Reza Mirbhageri

Bhavani Rajput

Sahul Kumar

Ankush

Abhishek KS

Ashish

Devank

New Players Bought:

Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki

Shashank B

Lucky Sharma

Lavish

Navneet

Rahul Chaudhari

Sumit

The amalgamation of seasoned campaigners and fresh talents positions the Jaipur Pink Panthers as a well-rounded and dynamic team ready to take on the challenges of the new season.

Jaipur Pink Panthers' Owner

Beyond the exhilarating performances on the mat, the Jaipur Pink Panthers owe a significant part of their popularity to their illustrious owner, Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan. His passion for kabaddi and unwavering dedication to the Panthers have not only elevated the team's success but also cultivated a fervent fanbase. Bachchan's influence adds a touch of glam to the team, making them a favorite not just on the kabaddi field but also in the hearts of fans.

Jaipur Pink Panthers' Kabaddi Maestros

As we gear up for Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, keep an eye on these standout players from the Jaipur Pink Panthers: