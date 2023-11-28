Patna Pirates Team 2023: Squad, Players, Coach, Captain, and Owner Unveiled for PKL Season 10

Patna Pirates Team 2023: Patna Pirates, the fierce Kabaddi powerhouse hailing from the heart of Bihar, are gearing up for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 season with strategic squad enhancements. As the anticipation builds for the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League, commencing on December 2nd, 2023, fans can catch all the action on Hotstar and Star Sports. Stay tuned for an exhilarating showcase of kabaddi prowess as the Patna Pirates embark on this exciting journey with their carefully crafted lineup. Here are the details of their squad, key players, coach, captain, and the driving force behind their success, owner Rajesh V. Shah.

Patna Pirates: Dominance in the League

Originating from Patna, Bihar, the Patna Pirates, led by Neeraj Kumar and guided by Coach Narender Redu, have solidified their position in the Pro Kabaddi League. The Patliputra Sports Complex serves as their fortress, and their impressive record includes three championship titles out of eight seasons. Season 8 saw them as runners-up, a testament to their resilience in the face of challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patna Pirates: Strategic Moves for PKL 2023

In preparation for the upcoming PKL 2023 season, the Patna Pirates have adopted a meticulous approach to strengthen their squad. Under the astute player management strategy, the team has released certain players while nurturing promising young talents. Sachin Tanwar and Neeraj Kumar, kabaddi stalwarts, remain integral to the team's pursuit of sustained triumph.

Patna Pirates 2023 Squad

The Patna Pirates' 2023 squad is a blend of experience and emerging talent. The elite retained players include Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Monu, and Neeraj Kumar. Young talents like Rohit and Manish, along with franchisee-nominated players Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Naveen Sharma, and Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, add depth to the roster. The complete squad for PKL 10 comprises players such as Sachin, Kunal Mehta, Abinand Subhash, Sanjay, and more.

Patna Pirates: Ownership and Captaincy

Since its inception in 2014, the Patna Pirates have been a formidable force under the ownership of Rajesh V Shah. The eminent raider Pardeep Narwal, who led the team, played a pivotal role in their journey, reaching the semifinals in the inaugural seasons and claiming the title in 2016 against U Mumba.

Patna Pirates: Top Players and Points

The Patna Pirates boast a carefully curated lineup, featuring standout players such as Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Monu, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, and Anuj Kumar. These players, meticulously selected for their skills and prowess, contribute significantly to the team's success.