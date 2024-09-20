Duleep Trophy Winner List till Date

The Duleep Trophy is one of India’s top first-class cricket tournaments, first held in 1961. It was named in honor of the great cricketer Kumar Shri Duleepsinhji. In this tournament, teams from different regions of India, such as the North, South, East, West, and Central Zones, compete against each other. Over the years, the Duleep Trophy has grown in importance, becoming a key stage where talented cricketers can prove themselves and aim for a place in the national team. This blog provides a detailed list of the winners and runners-up of the Duleep Trophy up to 2024, showcasing the tough competition and achievements of each participating zone, while also highlighting the rich tradition of Indian cricket.

Duleep Trophy Winner & Runner-up List till Date

Here is the Duleep Trophy Winner & Runner-up List till date: