Durand Cup: NEUFC Face In-Form Shillong Lajong Today

The Durand Cup is set for one of its most anticipated fixtures on Friday as Indian Super League side North East United FC lock horns with local rivals Shillong Lajong FC in a Group E encounter that could define the group’s fate. The Highland Derby — always fierce, always emotional — is about to add another chapter to its history.

NorthEast United arrive with their tails up after opening their title defence in emphatic fashion. A 3-1 dismantling of Malaysia’s Armed Forces was headlined by an electric performance from Alaaeddine Ajaraie, whose clinical hat-trick instantly put him in the tournament’s spotlight. Head coach Juan Pedro Benali also rang in the changes, handing debuts to several fresh faces, and was rewarded with a performance that radiated sharpness, cohesion, and intent. The message was clear: the Highlanders are here for back-to-back glory.

Yet standing in their path is a Shillong Lajong side that has been nothing short of ruthless. The I-League outfit have stormed to the top of the group with two commanding wins — a 6-0 thrashing of the Malaysians, followed by a composed 3-1 victory over Rangdajied United. With six points, a superior goal difference, and momentum surging through their ranks, Lajong enter this fixture brimming with belief.

The recent history between the sides adds more spice to the contest. Just last year, they met in the Durand Cup semi-final, where NorthEast United cruised to a 3-0 win en route to lifting the trophy. But Shillong Lajong have evolved since then, and revenge will be high on their agenda. For them, this isn’t just about points — it’s about pride, payback, and proving they can topple their ISL neighbours on the big stage.

Both teams bring form, firepower, and confidence into Friday’s clash. NorthEast United boast the pedigree and experience of defending champions, while Lajong carry the hunger and momentum of a side on the rise. The packed stands in Shillong will bear witness to a fixture that promises intensity from the first whistle, and the outcome could well decide who rules Group E.

For the Highlanders, it’s about asserting dominance. For the Lajong faithful, it’s about rewriting the script. For everyone watching, it’s set to be an unmissable football spectacle in the heart of the Northeast.