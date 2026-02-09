Elvis Ali Hazarika Becomes First Assamese to Complete 350 km Sea Relay

In a remarkable display of endurance and determination, Elvis Ali Hazarika, an Assamese swimmer, has made history by becoming the first from the state to complete a 350 km sea relay over 80 hours, spanning four consecutive days. The swim began on the morning of February 6 and concluded on the afternoon of February 9.

Describing the achievement, Elvis said, “It’s hard to explain how I felt; it was an unforgettable experience. At times, I was scared, and the challenge was immense. Swimming continuously in the middle of the sea with only a boat nearby for support pushed me to my limits.”

He recounted the hardships faced during the journey: lack of proper sleep, minimal meals, and encounters with numerous jellyfish. “The strong currents and changing tides made it extremely difficult to continue swimming at times. But completing this adventure was worth every struggle,” he said.

Adventure swimming of this magnitude is rare in India, making this accomplishment all the more extraordinary. “I feel proud and happy to have achieved this. It has been the biggest accomplishment of my life,” he added.

Expressing gratitude, Elvis acknowledged the support of friends, family, and well-wishers. “I’ve always said that your support means a lot to me, and I am truly grateful. Please continue to support me, share this news, and help celebrate this milestone,” he said.