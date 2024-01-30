Entertainment

Future of DC: Upcoming DC Movies and TV Shows in 2024 and Beyond

Pratidin Bureau

Upcoming DC Movies and TV Shows: The DC cinematic universe is undergoing a significant transformation in 2024 and beyond. With the conclusion of Zack Snyder's era and the commencement of James Gunn's reboot with "Superman: Legacy" in 2025, DC Studios is gearing up for a fresh start. This article dives into the upcoming DC movies, including "Joker: Folie à Deux" and "The Batman Part II," as well as the TV shows that will shape the future of DC on-screen entertainment.

Joker: Folie à Deux - October 4, 2024

Following the success of 2019's "Joker," Todd Phillips returns with "Joker: Folie à Deux" on October 4, 2024. This standalone sequel features Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as Arthur Fleck, alongside new cast members, including Lady Gaga as a potentially sinister version of Harley Quinn. The film is expected to be a musical, exploring a different genre while maintaining the gritty and dark elements of its predecessor.

Superman: Legacy - July 11, 2025

James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe kicks off with "Superman: Legacy" on July 11, 2025. David Corenswet takes on the role of Superman, offering a fresh take that focuses on Clark Kent balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his Kansas upbringing. The film introduces a world already populated by superheroes, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and a supporting cast featuring Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, and Metamorpho.

The Batman Part II - October 3, 2025

Continuing Matt Reeves' standalone Batman trilogy, "The Batman Part II" is set to release on October 3, 2025, as a DC Elseworlds project. Robert Pattinson returns as Bruce Wayne, with speculations hinting at an adaptation of DC Comics' "No Man's Land" storyline, where Gotham City becomes a battlefield after a catastrophic earthquake.

Watchmen - 2024

Warner Bros. brings back Alan Moore's seminal comic book event with an animated "Watchmen" movie set to release in 2024. The film adapts the original twelve issues, providing a fresh perspective on this iconic storyline.

Justice League: Crisis On Infinite Earths - 2024

In the DC Animated Universe, "Justice League: Crisis On Infinite Earths" is set for release in 2024. This feature-length adaptation is based on the landmark 1985 DC comic book crossover, featuring a returning voice cast that includes Jensen Ackles' Batman, Stana Katic's Wonder Woman, and Darren Criss' Superman.

Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios - TBA

Exploring a new take on the Dark Knight's lore, "Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios" is an animated movie set in the Aztec Empire. The storyline follows Yohualli Coatl as he takes on Spanish Conquistadors after the murder of his parents. The film, releasing on Max, adds exciting new lore to Batman's expansive universe.

The Authority - TBA

James Gunn announced "The Authority," part of DCU's Chapter 1, titled Gods and Monsters. This unique superhero team, known for extreme methods, is expected to draw inspiration from "The Boys." While no release date is confirmed, the film will connect to the new Superman set to debut in "Superman: Legacy."

The Brave And The Bold - TBA

Rebooting the character, "The Brave and the Bold" introduces a new actor as Bruce Wayne, separate from previous iterations. The film, based on Grant Morrison's Batman run, includes Damian Wayne, Bruce Wayne's estranged son, as Robin. Release details are yet to be announced.

Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow - TBA

Announced by James Gunn, "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" promises a different take on Supergirl's character. Raised on Krypton, this iteration witnessed traumatic events before arriving on Earth. Casting details are pending, and the project signals a complete reboot of the character.

Swamp Thing - TBA

In a departure from traditional superhero genres, "Swamp Thing" is set to be a horror film exploring the dark origins of the mysterious Swamp Thing. Based on Alan Moore's 1984 storyline, the film, directed and written by James Mangold, connects to the broader DCU while embracing a darker tone.

Upcoming and Ongoing DC TV Shows in 2024 and beyond

As DC expands its on-screen universe, numerous TV shows are in development or ongoing across different platforms. These include:

  • Batwheels (Cartoon Network) - Ongoing

  • The Penguin (Max) - 2024

  • Creature Commandos (Max) - 2024

  • Waller (Max) - 2024

  • Superman & Lois Season 4 (The CW) - 2024

  • Suicide Squad ISEKAI (TBC)

  • Noonan’s (Max) - Harley Quinn spin-off (TBC)

  • My Adventures with Superman Season 2 (Adult Swim & Max) - TBC

  • The Sandman Season 2 (Netflix) - TBC

  • Dead Boy Detectives (Netflix) - TBC

  • Sweet Tooth Season 3 (Netflix) - TBC

  • Untitled Arkham Asylum spinoff (Max) - TBC

  • Untitled Gotham City Police Department spinoff (Max) - TBC

  • Peacemaker Season 2 (Max) - TBC

  • Lanterns (Max) - TBC

  • Paradise Lost (Max) - TBC

  • Booster Gold (Max) - TBC

  • Bat-Family (Amazon Prime) - TBC

  • Untitled Val-Zod Series (Max) - TBC

  • DC Super Hero High (Max) - TBC

  • The Night Begins to Shine (Cartoon Network) - Teen Titans Go! Spin-Off - TBC

Rumored Upcoming DC Movies in Development

While the DC cinematic landscape is evolving, several rumored projects may shape its future. These include:

Conclusion

The future of DC on-screen promises a diverse array of storytelling, with a mix of sequels, reboots, and fresh interpretations. From the musical and dark world of "Joker: Folie à Deux" to the animated "Watchmen" adaptation, and the horror-centric "Swamp Thing," DC Studios is pushing boundaries. The TV landscape is equally dynamic, with ongoing and upcoming shows exploring various facets of the DC Universe. While some rumored projects remain in development limbo, the confirmed lineup indicates an exciting era ahead for DC fans. Stay tuned for more updates as the DC cinematic and television universes continue to evolve.

Most Anticipated Bollywood Movies in February 2024
10 Exciting Movies like Salaar on OTT Platforms
Most Awaited Bollywood Movies on OTT platforms in 2024
