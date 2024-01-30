Future of DC: Upcoming DC Movies and TV Shows in 2024 and Beyond

Joker: Folie à Deux - October 4, 2024

Following the success of 2019's "Joker," Todd Phillips returns with "Joker: Folie à Deux" on October 4, 2024. This standalone sequel features Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as Arthur Fleck, alongside new cast members, including Lady Gaga as a potentially sinister version of Harley Quinn. The film is expected to be a musical, exploring a different genre while maintaining the gritty and dark elements of its predecessor.

Superman: Legacy - July 11, 2025

James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe kicks off with "Superman: Legacy" on July 11, 2025. David Corenswet takes on the role of Superman, offering a fresh take that focuses on Clark Kent balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his Kansas upbringing. The film introduces a world already populated by superheroes, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and a supporting cast featuring Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, and Metamorpho.

The Batman Part II - October 3, 2025

Continuing Matt Reeves' standalone Batman trilogy, "The Batman Part II" is set to release on October 3, 2025, as a DC Elseworlds project. Robert Pattinson returns as Bruce Wayne, with speculations hinting at an adaptation of DC Comics' "No Man's Land" storyline, where Gotham City becomes a battlefield after a catastrophic earthquake.

Watchmen - 2024

Warner Bros. brings back Alan Moore's seminal comic book event with an animated "Watchmen" movie set to release in 2024. The film adapts the original twelve issues, providing a fresh perspective on this iconic storyline.

Justice League: Crisis On Infinite Earths - 2024

In the DC Animated Universe, "Justice League: Crisis On Infinite Earths" is set for release in 2024. This feature-length adaptation is based on the landmark 1985 DC comic book crossover, featuring a returning voice cast that includes Jensen Ackles' Batman, Stana Katic's Wonder Woman, and Darren Criss' Superman.

Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios - TBA

Exploring a new take on the Dark Knight's lore, "Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios" is an animated movie set in the Aztec Empire. The storyline follows Yohualli Coatl as he takes on Spanish Conquistadors after the murder of his parents. The film, releasing on Max, adds exciting new lore to Batman's expansive universe.

The Authority - TBA

James Gunn announced "The Authority," part of DCU's Chapter 1, titled Gods and Monsters. This unique superhero team, known for extreme methods, is expected to draw inspiration from "The Boys." While no release date is confirmed, the film will connect to the new Superman set to debut in "Superman: Legacy."

The Brave And The Bold - TBA

Rebooting the character, "The Brave and the Bold" introduces a new actor as Bruce Wayne, separate from previous iterations. The film, based on Grant Morrison's Batman run, includes Damian Wayne, Bruce Wayne's estranged son, as Robin. Release details are yet to be announced.

Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow - TBA

Announced by James Gunn, "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" promises a different take on Supergirl's character. Raised on Krypton, this iteration witnessed traumatic events before arriving on Earth. Casting details are pending, and the project signals a complete reboot of the character.

Swamp Thing - TBA

In a departure from traditional superhero genres, "Swamp Thing" is set to be a horror film exploring the dark origins of the mysterious Swamp Thing. Based on Alan Moore's 1984 storyline, the film, directed and written by James Mangold, connects to the broader DCU while embracing a darker tone.