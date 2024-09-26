England Tour of Pakistan 2024: Schedule, Squad, Tickets, and Streaming Channel

The England vs Pakistan 2024 series is set to be a thrilling encounter as both teams face off in a highly anticipated Test series. Fans are eagerly waiting for this clash, which will include three Test matches. With both teams having a rich cricketing history, this series promises to deliver intense competition and memorable moments.
In this blog, we will cover the full schedule, match venues, where to watch the games, ticket information, and more. Whether you're planning to watch from home or attend the matches, we've got you covered with all the details for the England tour of Pakistan 2024.
The England tour of Pakistan in 2024 is expected to be an exciting showdown between two formidable cricketing nations. The series will feature three Test matches, showcasing the skills of top players from both sides. Pakistan, known for its unpredictable and dynamic style of play, will look to take advantage of home conditions, while England will aim to assert its dominance on foreign soil.
The England vs Pakistan 2024 series will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website in India, as well as on the FanCode app and website.
Tickets for the England tour of Pakistan 2024 will be available for purchase online through various platforms.
Barmy Army: They offer travel packages and tickets for the tour. You can register on their website to get updates and book your package.
International Cricket Tours: They provide various packages, including full tour and specific Test match packages. You can book directly through their website or contact them for more details.
Sport Links Travel: They offer comprehensive travel packages that include match tickets, flights, hotels, and transfers.
Fans can also check local outlets for ticket availability closer to match days. It is advisable to book early as demand is expected to be high, given the popularity of both teams.
Pakistan Squad: Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Hurraira, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
England Squad: Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Rehan Ahmed, Joe Root, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.
The England tour of Pakistan 2024 is set to be a captivating series filled with excitement and high-stakes cricket. With a competitive schedule, talented players, and intense rivalries, fans are sure to witness some outstanding performances. Whether you watch from the stadium or from home, this series promises to be a highlight in the cricketing calendar.
When will the England vs Pakistan 2024 series start?
The England vs Pakistan 2024 series will begin on October 7, 2024, with the first Test match in Multan.
How many Test matches will be played in the England vs Pakistan 2024 series?
The series will feature a total of 3 Test matches.
Where can I watch the England vs Pakistan 2024 series?
In India, the series will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 and available for streaming on the SonyLiv app and website.
Where can I buy tickets for the England vs Pakistan 2024 series?
Tickets will be available online through various platforms. Check local outlets for ticket availability closer to match days.
What is the head-to-head record between England and Pakistan in Test matches?
England and Pakistan have faced each other in a total of 103 Test matches, with England winning 33 matches, Pakistan winning 34, and 36 matches ending in draws.