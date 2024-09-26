England Tour of Pakistan 2024: Schedule, Squad, Tickets, and Streaming Channel

The England vs Pakistan 2024 series is set to be a thrilling encounter as both teams face off in a highly anticipated Test series. Fans are eagerly waiting for this clash, which will include three Test matches. With both teams having a rich cricketing history, this series promises to deliver intense competition and memorable moments.

In this blog, we will cover the full schedule, match venues, where to watch the games, ticket information, and more. Whether you're planning to watch from home or attend the matches, we've got you covered with all the details for the England tour of Pakistan 2024.

England Tour of Pakistan 2024 Overview

The England tour of Pakistan in 2024 is expected to be an exciting showdown between two formidable cricketing nations. The series will feature three Test matches, showcasing the skills of top players from both sides. Pakistan, known for its unpredictable and dynamic style of play, will look to take advantage of home conditions, while England will aim to assert its dominance on foreign soil.

England vs Pakistan 2024 Test Schedule