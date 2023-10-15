England World Cup Squad 2023, Players List, Schedule, Team List

England World Cup Squad 2023: The excitement is building as England gears up to defend their ICC World Cup title in the upcoming 2023 tournament, which is set to take place in India. England clinched the championship in the previous edition with a stunning victory over New Zealand in the final, and now they are determined to retain their crown.

The ICC World Cup 2023 is scheduled to kick off on October 5, with India serving as the host nation. Ten formidable teams, including England, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, will engage in an exhilarating competition.

England's campaign begins on October 5, as they face off against New Zealand in a highly anticipated rematch of the previous final. During the league stage of the ICC World Cup 2023, England will play a total of nine matches, taking on each of their rivals before the semi-finals. Their last league stage match will be against Pakistan on November 11.

England boasts an impressive cricketing history, having secured the ODI World Cup title once before in 2019. With several past appearances in the final, they are unquestionably one of the strongest contenders in the ODI World Cup tournament.

Jos Buttler, the dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman, is set to lead the English team during the tournament. The team's recent victory in the T20 World Cup in Australia has bolstered their confidence, and they are now determined to claim the ODI World Cup title as well.

England Squad for World Cup 2023

Jos Buttler (Captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes