Footballer Christian Atsu Found Dead Under Rubble in Turkey Quake

The body of footballer Christian Atsu was found under the rubbles of his residence almost two weeks after the Turkey earthquake. This was confirmed by his agent Nana Sechere on Saturday.

He was reportedly missing since the February 6 Turkey earthquake that caused the collapse of his apartment at Antakya in Hatay.

Taking to Twitter, Sechere wrote, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning. My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.”

“I ask that whilst we make the necessary arrangements, that everyone would please respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time,” he added.

Meanwhile, Atsu’s manager in Turkey Murat Uzunmehmet was quoted by DHA news agency saying, “Atsu’s lifeless body was found under the rubble. Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found.”

It may be mentioned that in September last year, Atsu joined Hatayspor, a Turkish Super Lig club based in the southern province of Hatay.