Fulham’s Three-Goal Blitz Downs Liverpool, Southampton Relegated

Liverpool suffered a significant setback in their Premier League title pursuit on Sunday, falling to a 3-2 defeat against Fulham at Craven Cottage. A blistering 14-minute spell in the first half saw the hosts turn the game around, capitalizing on Liverpool’s defensive frailties. Meanwhile, Southampton’s 3-1 loss to Tottenham confirmed their relegation in record-setting fashion.

Fulham’s Stunning Comeback Denies Liverpool

Liverpool entered the match needing just 11 points from their remaining eight fixtures to secure their 20th English top-flight title. They seemed on course for a routine victory when Alexis Mac Allister unleashed a sensational long-range strike in the 14th minute to give the Reds an early advantage.

However, Fulham responded emphatically. Curtis Jones, playing out of position at right-back, failed to deal with Andreas Pereira’s cross, allowing Ryan Sessegnon to capitalize and score his third goal in five matches. Liverpool’s defensive woes continued when Andy Robertson lost possession deep in his own half and inadvertently deflected Alex Iwobi’s shot into the net.

Virgil van Dijk, usually a pillar of defensive stability, was outmuscled by Rodrigo Muniz, who fired a clinical low finish past Caoimhin Kelleher to make it 3-1 before halftime.

Liverpool fought back in the second half, with substitute Luis Díaz reducing the deficit in the 72nd minute after being set up by Conor Bradley. The visitors pressed for an equalizer, with Harvey Elliott striking the crossbar against his former club and Mohamed Salah missing a crucial chance. However, Fulham held firm through six minutes of stoppage time to secure a memorable victory.

What a win for @FulhamFC ⚪️



They hand Liverpool just their second defeat of the season!#FULLIV pic.twitter.com/ja2Qiraren — Premier League (@premierleague) April 6, 2025

Despite the defeat, Liverpool still hold an 11-point lead at the top of the Premier League with seven matches remaining. Meanwhile, Fulham’s win propels them to eighth place, just three points behind the top five, keeping their hopes of European qualification alive.

Southampton Relegated in Record Time

Southampton’s return to the Championship was confirmed following a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. The Saints endured their 25th loss in 31 matches, becoming the first Premier League team to be relegated with seven games left in the season—a record low.

Brennan Johnson's brace and Mathys Tel’s penalty win the match for Spurs.



The result confirms Southampton will be relegated from the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/blH6LIASQg — Premier League (@premierleague) April 6, 2025

Brennan Johnson struck twice in the first half to put Spurs firmly in control. Although Mateus Fernandes pulled one back late in the game, Southampton's fate was already sealed.

This marks the fastest relegation in Premier League history, surpassing Ipswich Town’s and Derby County’s demotions with six games remaining in 1994-95 and 2007-08, respectively.

As Liverpool look to steady their title charge in the coming weeks, Southampton must prepare for life in the Championship after a dismal campaign.