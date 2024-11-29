Guardiola Hints at Rebuild Amid Man City's Injury Woes, Winless Streak

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has hinted at a potential squad overhaul as the reigning Premier League champions grapple with an injury crisis and a six-match winless streak across all competitions. The slump has seen City lose five of those matches, casting doubts over their title defense.

Advertisment

As City prepare to face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, they risk falling 11 points behind the league leaders if they fail to secure a win. Liverpool currently top the table with 31 points, while Manchester City trail in second place with 23.

The team's struggles have been compounded by injuries to key players, including midfield lynchpin Rodri, who is potentially sidelined for the season due to a knee injury. Guardiola acknowledged the challenge of managing a depleted squad, saying, "The squad is really good, but we don’t have a squad. It’s not just Rodri, it’s many players."

The coach, who has committed to the club until 2027, admitted that a rebuild might be necessary to maintain competitiveness. "We need to rebuild, yes. We’ve played six weeks without four centre-backs and two holding midfielders. It’s not sustainable," he said, expressing hope for players to return and bring stability to the team.

Manchester City’s recent UEFA Champions League clash against Feyenoord further highlighted their struggles. Despite taking a commanding 3-0 lead, City allowed their opponents to stage a dramatic comeback, with the match ending in a 3-3 draw.

Reflecting on the game, Guardiola defended his team’s performance, saying, "We were 3-0 up. The substitutions were logical—Nathan [Ake] had been out for a month, and Kevin [De Bruyne] needs minutes. They scored three goals from three chances."

He added, "It’s about winning games. When we won the treble or four Premier League titles in a row, did we always play exceptionally? No, but we found a way to win. Right now, it’s not the case."

Sunday’s clash at Anfield will be a critical test for Manchester City as they seek to end their poor run and stay in contention for the title. With Liverpool in strong form and injuries still plaguing the squad, Guardiola’s side faces an uphill battle.

The manager, however, remains optimistic about the future, emphasizing his commitment to rebuilding the team and adapting to the challenges of a demanding season.