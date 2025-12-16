Gujarat Titans Full Squad for IPL 2026: Complete Players List, Retentions and Auction Strategy

The Gujarat Titans entered the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a clear plan—protect their strong core while making room for tactical upgrades. The IPL 2022 champions retained the bulk of their match-winning nucleus and walked into the auction in Abu Dhabi with a remaining purse of ₹12.90 crore.

Advertisment

With Shubman Gill continuing as captain and a settled top order featuring Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan, GT focused on squad continuity rather than wholesale changes ahead of the new season.

Gujarat Titans’ Auction Purse and Squad Overview

Total purse before auction: ₹12.90 crore

Auction type: IPL 2026 Mini-Auction

Venue: Abu Dhabi

Strategy: Core retention with targeted reinforcements

GT chose stability over experimentation, banking on proven international stars and a deep bowling lineup to stay competitive in IPL 2026.

Key Retentions That Shape GT’s IPL 2026 Campaign

Gujarat Titans retained 20 players, ensuring continuity across departments.

Batting Core

Shubman Gill (Captain): The team’s anchor and leader

Jos Buttler: Explosive opener and match-winner

Sai Sudharsan: Consistent top-order performer

Shahrukh Khan: Middle-order power hitter

Rahul Tewatia: Finisher (currently recovering from injury)

This top order was the backbone of GT’s 2025 campaign and remains central to their plans.

All-Rounders and Middle-Order Options

GT retained multiple versatile players to maintain balance:

Washington Sundar

Nishant Sindhu

Arshad Khan

Jayant Yadav

Manav Suthar

However, the release of Sherfane Rutherford has created a potential gap in middle-order firepower, which GT may look to address moving forward.

Bowling Attack: Gujarat Titans’ Biggest Strength

GT boast one of the most formidable bowling units in IPL 2026.

Pace Department

Mohammed Siraj

Kagiso Rabada

Prasidh Krishna

Ishant Sharma

Gurnoor Singh Brar

Spin Arsenal

Rashid Khan

Sai Kishore

Jayant Yadav

Manav Suthar

This combination gives GT flexibility across venues and conditions, making them a tough side to score against.

Players Released by Gujarat Titans Ahead of IPL 2026

GT made several notable releases to manage squad balance and purse flexibility:

Sherfane Rutherford (traded to Mumbai Indians)

Gerald Coetzee

Dasun Shanaka

Karim Janat

Mahipal Lomror

Kulwant Khejroliya

These exits signal a shift toward trusting domestic depth and proven performers.

Gujarat Titans Full Squad for IPL 2026

GT Players List (Updated)

Shubman Gill (c)

Sai Sudharsan

Jos Buttler

Kumar Kushagra

Anuj Rawat

Nishant Sindhu

Washington Sundar

Arshad Khan

Shahrukh Khan

Rahul Tewatia

Kagiso Rabada

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Ishant Sharma

Gurnoor Singh Brar

Rashid Khan

Manav Suthar

Sai Kishore

Jayant Yadav

Glenn Phillips

What the Gujarat Titans Still Need After the Auction

Despite a strong retained squad, GT may look to:

Add a reliable middle-order batter

Strengthen finishing options

Build cover for injury-prone players

With a solid bowling attack and elite top order already in place, even minor additions could make GT serious title contenders again.

Gujarat Titans head into IPL 2026 as a well-balanced and disciplined unit. Their faith in continuity, elite bowling resources, and a proven batting core positions them strongly for the upcoming season. If their middle order clicks, GT could once again challenge for the IPL trophy.

Also Read:

Lucknow Super Giants IPL Auction 2026: Full Squad, Retained Players, Purse Left and Strategy Explained

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Auction: Full CSK Squad, Retained Players, Purse and Team Strategy