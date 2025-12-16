Gujarat Titans Full Squad for IPL 2026: Complete Players List, Retentions and Auction Strategy

The Gujarat Titans entered the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a clear plan—protect their strong core while making room for tactical upgrades. The IPL 2022 champions retained the bulk of their match-winning nucleus and walked into the auction in Abu Dhabi with a remaining purse of ₹12.90 crore.
With Shubman Gill continuing as captain and a settled top order featuring Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan, GT focused on squad continuity rather than wholesale changes ahead of the new season.
Gujarat Titans’ Auction Purse and Squad Overview
Total purse before auction: ₹12.90 crore
Auction type: IPL 2026 Mini-Auction
Venue: Abu Dhabi
Strategy: Core retention with targeted reinforcements
GT chose stability over experimentation, banking on proven international stars and a deep bowling lineup to stay competitive in IPL 2026.
Key Retentions That Shape GT’s IPL 2026 Campaign
Gujarat Titans retained 20 players, ensuring continuity across departments.
Batting Core
Shubman Gill (Captain): The team’s anchor and leader
Jos Buttler: Explosive opener and match-winner
Sai Sudharsan: Consistent top-order performer
Shahrukh Khan: Middle-order power hitter
Rahul Tewatia: Finisher (currently recovering from injury)
This top order was the backbone of GT’s 2025 campaign and remains central to their plans.
All-Rounders and Middle-Order Options
GT retained multiple versatile players to maintain balance:
Washington Sundar
Nishant Sindhu
Arshad Khan
Jayant Yadav
Manav Suthar
However, the release of Sherfane Rutherford has created a potential gap in middle-order firepower, which GT may look to address moving forward.
Bowling Attack: Gujarat Titans’ Biggest Strength
GT boast one of the most formidable bowling units in IPL 2026.
Pace Department
Mohammed Siraj
Kagiso Rabada
Prasidh Krishna
Ishant Sharma
Gurnoor Singh Brar
Spin Arsenal
Rashid Khan
Sai Kishore
Jayant Yadav
Manav Suthar
This combination gives GT flexibility across venues and conditions, making them a tough side to score against.
Players Released by Gujarat Titans Ahead of IPL 2026
GT made several notable releases to manage squad balance and purse flexibility:
Sherfane Rutherford (traded to Mumbai Indians)
Gerald Coetzee
Dasun Shanaka
Karim Janat
Mahipal Lomror
Kulwant Khejroliya
These exits signal a shift toward trusting domestic depth and proven performers.
Gujarat Titans Full Squad for IPL 2026
GT Players List (Updated)
Shubman Gill (c)
Sai Sudharsan
Jos Buttler
Kumar Kushagra
Anuj Rawat
Nishant Sindhu
Washington Sundar
Arshad Khan
Shahrukh Khan
Rahul Tewatia
Kagiso Rabada
Mohammed Siraj
Prasidh Krishna
Ishant Sharma
Gurnoor Singh Brar
Rashid Khan
Manav Suthar
Sai Kishore
Jayant Yadav
Glenn Phillips
What the Gujarat Titans Still Need After the Auction
Despite a strong retained squad, GT may look to:
Add a reliable middle-order batter
Strengthen finishing options
Build cover for injury-prone players
With a solid bowling attack and elite top order already in place, even minor additions could make GT serious title contenders again.
Gujarat Titans head into IPL 2026 as a well-balanced and disciplined unit. Their faith in continuity, elite bowling resources, and a proven batting core positions them strongly for the upcoming season. If their middle order clicks, GT could once again challenge for the IPL trophy.
