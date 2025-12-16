Subscribe

Gujarat Titans Full Squad for IPL 2026: Complete Players List, Retentions and Auction Strategy

Gujarat Titans entered the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a clear focus on continuity and balance. Retaining a strong core led by captain Shubman Gill, along with key performers like Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Siraj.

Gujarat Titans

The Gujarat Titans entered the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a clear plan—protect their strong core while making room for tactical upgrades. The IPL 2022 champions retained the bulk of their match-winning nucleus and walked into the auction in Abu Dhabi with a remaining purse of ₹12.90 crore.

With Shubman Gill continuing as captain and a settled top order featuring Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan, GT focused on squad continuity rather than wholesale changes ahead of the new season.

Gujarat Titans’ Auction Purse and Squad Overview

  • Total purse before auction: ₹12.90 crore

  • Auction type: IPL 2026 Mini-Auction

  • Venue: Abu Dhabi

  • Strategy: Core retention with targeted reinforcements

GT chose stability over experimentation, banking on proven international stars and a deep bowling lineup to stay competitive in IPL 2026.

Key Retentions That Shape GT’s IPL 2026 Campaign

Gujarat Titans retained 20 players, ensuring continuity across departments.

Batting Core

  • Shubman Gill (Captain): The team’s anchor and leader

  • Jos Buttler: Explosive opener and match-winner

  • Sai Sudharsan: Consistent top-order performer

  • Shahrukh Khan: Middle-order power hitter

  • Rahul Tewatia: Finisher (currently recovering from injury)

This top order was the backbone of GT’s 2025 campaign and remains central to their plans.

All-Rounders and Middle-Order Options

GT retained multiple versatile players to maintain balance:

  • Washington Sundar

  • Nishant Sindhu

  • Arshad Khan

  • Jayant Yadav

  • Manav Suthar

However, the release of Sherfane Rutherford has created a potential gap in middle-order firepower, which GT may look to address moving forward.

Bowling Attack: Gujarat Titans’ Biggest Strength

GT boast one of the most formidable bowling units in IPL 2026.

Pace Department

  • Mohammed Siraj

  • Kagiso Rabada

  • Prasidh Krishna

  • Ishant Sharma

  • Gurnoor Singh Brar

Spin Arsenal

  • Rashid Khan

  • Sai Kishore

  • Jayant Yadav

  • Manav Suthar

This combination gives GT flexibility across venues and conditions, making them a tough side to score against.

Players Released by Gujarat Titans Ahead of IPL 2026

GT made several notable releases to manage squad balance and purse flexibility:

  • Sherfane Rutherford (traded to Mumbai Indians)

  • Gerald Coetzee

  • Dasun Shanaka

  • Karim Janat

  • Mahipal Lomror

  • Kulwant Khejroliya

These exits signal a shift toward trusting domestic depth and proven performers.

Gujarat Titans Full Squad for IPL 2026

GT Players List (Updated)

  • Shubman Gill (c)

  • Sai Sudharsan

  • Jos Buttler

  • Kumar Kushagra

  • Anuj Rawat

  • Nishant Sindhu

  • Washington Sundar

  • Arshad Khan

  • Shahrukh Khan

  • Rahul Tewatia

  • Kagiso Rabada

  • Mohammed Siraj

  • Prasidh Krishna

  • Ishant Sharma

  • Gurnoor Singh Brar

  • Rashid Khan

  • Manav Suthar

  • Sai Kishore

  • Jayant Yadav

  • Glenn Phillips

What the Gujarat Titans Still Need After the Auction

Despite a strong retained squad, GT may look to:

  • Add a reliable middle-order batter

  • Strengthen finishing options

  • Build cover for injury-prone players

With a solid bowling attack and elite top order already in place, even minor additions could make GT serious title contenders again.

Gujarat Titans head into IPL 2026 as a well-balanced and disciplined unit. Their faith in continuity, elite bowling resources, and a proven batting core positions them strongly for the upcoming season. If their middle order clicks, GT could once again challenge for the IPL trophy.

