Gujarat Titans Squad for IPL 2024: Full List of Players and Auction Details

Gujarat Titans Squad for IPL 2024: The cricketing world is abuzz with excitement as the Gujarat Titans gear up for the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The IPL Auction, held on December 19 in Dubai, witnessed intense bidding wars and strategic team selections. In this article, we present an in-depth look at the Gujarat Titans' complete squad after the auction, shedding light on the players acquired, the overseas contingent, and the remaining purse.

Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 Full Squad:

Leading the pack is the dynamic captain Shubman Gill, alongside a formidable lineup featuring the likes of David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, and Kane Williamson. The squad comprises a diverse mix of seasoned campaigners and emerging talents, promising an exhilarating display of cricketing prowess in the upcoming season. With a squad strength of 25 players, including eight overseas recruits, the Gujarat Titans are set to make a significant impact on the IPL stage.

GT Notable Acquisitions

The auction saw the Titans strategically acquiring key players to bolster their squad. Notable additions include Azmatullah Omarzai (Rs. 50 lakh), Umesh Yadav (Rs. 5.80 crore), Shahrukh Khan (Rs. 7.40 crore), Sushant Mishra (Rs. 2.20 crore), Kartik Tyagi (Rs. 60 lakh), Manav Suthar (Rs. 20 lakh), Spencer Johnson (Rs. 10 crore), and Robin Minz (Rs. 3.60 crore). The franchise, with a remaining purse of Rs. 7.85 crore, has utilized its resources judiciously to assemble a well-balanced and competitive team.

GT Retained Players

Prior to the auction, the Gujarat Titans made strategic decisions in player retention, ensuring the continuity of key contributors. The retained players include David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, and Mohit Sharma.