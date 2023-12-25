RCB squad IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore full list of players after auction; purse remaining

RCB squad IPL 2024: The eagerly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the upcoming 2024 season unfolded in Dubai on December 19, 2023, revealing the strategic moves made by various franchises. Among them, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made notable acquisitions to bolster their squad for the upcoming campaign. The auction witnessed spirited bidding, and RCB's meticulous selection process culminated in the addition of several impactful players.

Leading the charge for RCB in the 2024 season will be Faf du Plessis, who takes on the captaincy role. The South African stalwart, having showcased his prowess during IPL 2023, promises to bring leadership and batting prowess to the forefront. The squad further boasts the dynamic presence of players like Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli, adding to the team's firepower and experience.

The meticulous selection strategy employed by RCB is evident in the comprehensive list of players acquired during the auction. The squad now includes Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, and Saurav Chauhan.

The infusion of fresh talent through the auction process adds depth and versatility to the RCB squad. Noteworthy overseas players like Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, and Saurav Chauhan have been secured to enhance the team's international flavor and competitiveness.

Financial details of the auction transactions shed light on the team's resource management. The RCB purse remains at Rs. 2.85 crore, showcasing a judicious approach in balancing player acquisitions and financial reserves. The squad size stands at 25, with 8 overseas players contributing to the team's global appeal.

Additionally, prior to the auction, RCB retained a formidable lineup, ensuring the continuity of key players such as Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, and others. The retention of these players underlines the team's commitment to building on past successes and fostering a cohesive unit for the challenges ahead.

As the IPL 2024 season approaches, the revamped RCB squad, led by Faf du Plessis, is poised to make a strong statement on the cricketing stage, and fans eagerly anticipate their performance in the tournament.