Haryana Steelers Team 2023: Squad, Players, Coach, Captain and Owner Details

Haryana Steelers Team 2023: Get ready for an electrifying season as the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) roars into its 10th edition, featuring powerhouse teams battling it out for glory. Among the fierce contenders is the Haryana Steelers, a team that has etched its name as the pride of Panchkula, Haryana.

A Remarkable Journey

The PKL's early seasons showcased the prowess of eight teams, but the landscape transformed in 2015 with the addition of two new challengers – Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers. In their debut season, the Steelers stormed onto the kabaddi scene, clinching victory in 13 out of 22 matches and securing a commendable third position on the points table. However, the following season brought challenges, ending with the team at the bottom.

Haryana Steelers: Meet the Squad

Let's dive into the heart of the action – the squad. The 2023 Haryana Steelers boast a potent mix of retained and new players, each ready to leave their mark on the kabaddi battlefield.

Retained Players:

K Prapanjan

Vinay

Jaideep

Mohit

Naveen

Monu

Harsh

Sunny

New Players Bought:

Siddharth Desai

Chandran Ranjit

Hasan Balbool

Ghanshyam Magar

Rahul Sethpal

Himanshu Chaudhary

Ravindra Chauhan

Ashish

Mohit

Haryana Steelers:: Ownership Prowess

Behind every successful team stands a dedicated owner. For Haryana Steelers, that guiding force is JSW Sports, a branch of the esteemed Indian conglomerate JSW Group.

Haryana Steelers: PKL 10 Match Schedule

Excitement reaches its peak with the revelation of the Haryana Steelers' match schedule in PKL 10. Mark your calendars and prepare to cheer for the Steelers as they navigate their way through the intense competition.

Haryana Steelers: Players to Watch

As the spotlight intensifies, keep a close eye on these stellar players who are poised to shine in PKL season 10: