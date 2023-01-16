Humbled, Grateful For Support: Rishabh Pant

Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Monday thanked all his fans and well-wishers for their support and good wishes as he continues to receive treatment after meeting with a car accident last year.

Pant said that his surgery was a success and his "road to recovery" has begun. He also thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and government authorities for their "incredible support".

"I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support," tweeted Pant.