ICC Approves Hybrid Model for 2025 Champions Trophy

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved a hybrid hosting model for the 2025 Champions Trophy, with matches set to be held in Pakistan and Dubai. This decision follows an agreement between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), addressing geopolitical and logistical concerns.

As part of the arrangement, Pakistan will host 10 matches of the tournament across three venues, while all three of India’s league-stage games, including the high-profile clash against Pakistan, will take place in Dubai. The semifinals and final are also slated for Dubai, unless India is eliminated during the league stage, in which case these matches will be held in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Consensus on 2026 T20 World Cup

In addition to the Champions Trophy, the PCB and BCCI have reached a consensus on the 2026 T20 World Cup. Pakistan will not travel to India for their league-stage match against India, which will instead be hosted in Colombo, Sri Lanka, the co-host of the tournament.

While the PCB will not receive financial compensation for missing the opportunity to host India matches, they have secured hosting rights for an ICC Women’s tournament after 2027.

Key Details of the Agreement

The 2025 Champions Trophy will be held from February 19 to March 9, featuring eight teams split into two groups. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.

India’s matches, including the semifinal and final, will be held in Dubai unless their elimination shifts these games to Pakistan.

The PCB’s previous demand to play its 2026 T20 World Cup matches in Colombo, if India refrains from traveling to Pakistan, was also agreed upon.

A Step Forward for Global Cricket

This hybrid hosting model follows the precedent set during the 2023 Men’s Asia Cup, where Pakistan hosted the tournament with India’s matches held in Colombo. Stakeholders have widely welcomed the agreement, which balances logistical challenges with the need to ensure marquee fixtures.

This development not only paves the way for seamless planning of major ICC events but also reinforces the spirit of collaboration between the ICC, PCB, and BCCI amidst ongoing challenges.