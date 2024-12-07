Assam's Devajit Saikia Appointed ICC Board Director, Representing BCCI

In a moment of immense pride for Assam, Advocate General Devajit Saikia has been appointed as a Board Director of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Representing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Saikia officially assumed his role at the ICC headquarters in Dubai.

Sharing his thoughts on social media, Saikia expressed his gratitude, saying, “Assumed charge as Board Director, International Cricket Council, representing BCCI yesterday in Dubai... deeply grateful to Jay (Bhai) Shah, presently holding the coveted post of Chairman ICC, for his immense support & encouragement... humbled & privileged.”

Currently serving as the Joint Secretary of the BCCI, Saikia brings extensive administrative expertise to the global cricketing stage. A former General Secretary of the Assam Cricket Association, his appointment reflects a longstanding commitment to advancing cricket in the region and beyond.

This remarkable achievement not only underscores Saikia's individual excellence but also elevates Assam's stature on the international cricketing map, serving as an inspiration for future leaders from the state.