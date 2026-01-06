ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026: Complete Schedule, Groups, Squads, Venues and Live Streaming Details

The ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 is set to bring together the next generation of global cricket stars in Southern Africa. Scheduled from January 15 to February 6, 2026, the 16th edition of the tournament will be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia and feature 16 teams competing across 41 matches. With multiple debutants, defending champions Australia, and traditional powerhouses like India, England and Pakistan, the tournament promises high-quality youth cricket.

Here is a detailed guide covering the format, groups, full match schedule, squads, venues, and how to watch the tournament live.

ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2026

Dates and Host Countries

Tournament dates: January 15 – February 6, 2026

Host nations: Zimbabwe and Namibia

Edition: 16th ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup

Total teams: 16

Total matches: 41

Australia entered the tournament as the defending champions, having won the 2024 edition.

Tournament Format Explained: Group Stage, Super Six and Knockouts

The ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2026 will follow theSuper Six format, first introduced in the previous edition.

Group Stage

16 teams are divided into four groups of four

Each team plays three matches

Super Six Stage

Top three teams from each group qualify

Super Six Group 1: Teams from Groups A and D

Super Six Group 2: Teams from Groups B and C

Knockout Stage

Top two teams from each Super Six group reach the semi-finals

Winners advance to the final in Harare

Venues for ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2026

Matches will be played acrossfive venues in Zimbabwe and Namibia:

Harare Sports Club, Harare (Zimbabwe) – Final and Semi-final 2

Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo (Zimbabwe) – Semi-final 1 and India’s group matches

Takashinga Sports Club, Harare (Zimbabwe) – Group fixtures

Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek (Namibia) – Group and Super Six matches

HP Oval, Windhoek (Namibia) – Group and crossover fixtures

ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2026 Groups

Group A

Australia (Defending champions)

Sri Lanka

Ireland

Japan

Group B

India

Bangladesh

New Zealand

USA

Group C

England

Pakistan

Scotland

Zimbabwe

Group D

South Africa

West Indies

Namibia

Tanzania

Tanzania will make its historic tournament debut, while Japan returns after last appearing in 2020.

ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2026 Full Match Schedule

Key Matches and Dates

January 15: Tournament opener – USA vs India (Bulawayo)

January 24: India vs New Zealand (Bulawayo)

January 25 – February 1: Super Six matches

February 3: First semi-final (Bulawayo)

February 4: Second semi-final (Harare)

February 6: Final (Harare Sports Club)

The tournament will conclude with the grand final on February 6, 2026, in Harare.

How to Watch ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2026 Live in India

Indian viewers can watch the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 live on JioHotstar, available via OTTplay Premium. The platform will stream all matches live, along with replays and highlights.Confirmed Squads for ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2026

India Squad

Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi

Australia Squad

Oliver Peake (c), Kasey Barton, Naden Cooray, Jayden Draper, Ben Gordon, Steven Hogan, Thomas Hogan, John James, Charles Lachmund, Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Hayden Schiller, Aryan Sharma, William Taylor, Alex Lee Young

England Squad

Thomas Rew (c), Farhan Ahmed, Ralphie Albert, Ben Dawkins, Caleb Falconer, Ali Farooq, Alex French, Alex Green, Luke Hands, Manny Lumsden, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Isaac Mohammed, Joe Moores, Sebastian Morgan

Pakistan Squad

Farhan Yousaf (c), Usman Khan (vc), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Hasan Baloch, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Shayan (wk), Niqab Shafiq, Sameer Minhas, Umar Zaib

New Zealand Squad

Tom Jones (c), Marco Alpe, Hugo Bogue, Harry Burns, Mason Clarke, Jacob Cotter, Aryan Mann, Brandon Matzopoulos, Flynn Morey, Snehith Reddy, Callum Samson, Jaskaran Sandhu, Selwin Sanjay, Hunter Shore, Harry Waite

South Africa Squad

Muhammad Bulbulia (c), JJ Basson, Daniel Bosman, Corne Botha, Paul James, Enathi Khitshini Tembalethu, Michael Kruiskamp, Adnaan Lagadien, Bayanda Majola, Armaan Manack, Bandile Mbatha, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka, Jason Rowles, Ntandoyenkosi Soni, Jorich van Schalkwyk

(Several teams, including Afghanistan, Tanzania, USA, had squads pending at the time of announcement.)

Why ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2026 Is Important

The ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup has historically served as a launchpad for future international stars. With intense competition, diverse conditions across Zimbabwe and Namibia, and a packed schedule, the 2026 edition is expected to uncover the next generation of global cricket icons.

As the tournament begins on January 15, all eyes will be on emerging talents looking to leave their mark on the world stage.

