ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026: Complete Schedule, Groups, Squads, Venues and Live Streaming Details

The ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 is set to bring together the next generation of global cricket stars in Southern Africa. Scheduled from January 15 to February 6, 2026, the 16th edition of the tournament will be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia and feature 16 teams competing across 41 matches. With multiple debutants, defending champions Australia, and traditional powerhouses like India, England and Pakistan, the tournament promises high-quality youth cricket.
Here is a detailed guide covering the format, groups, full match schedule, squads, venues, and how to watch the tournament live.
ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2026
Dates and Host Countries
Tournament dates: January 15 – February 6, 2026
Host nations: Zimbabwe and Namibia
Edition: 16th ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup
Total teams: 16
Total matches: 41
Australia entered the tournament as the defending champions, having won the 2024 edition.
Tournament Format Explained: Group Stage, Super Six and Knockouts
The ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2026 will follow theSuper Six format, first introduced in the previous edition.
Group Stage
16 teams are divided into four groups of four
Each team plays three matches
Super Six Stage
Top three teams from each group qualify
Super Six Group 1: Teams from Groups A and D
Super Six Group 2: Teams from Groups B and C
Knockout Stage
Top two teams from each Super Six group reach the semi-finals
Winners advance to the final in Harare
Venues for ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2026
Matches will be played acrossfive venues in Zimbabwe and Namibia:
Harare Sports Club, Harare (Zimbabwe) – Final and Semi-final 2
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo (Zimbabwe) – Semi-final 1 and India’s group matches
Takashinga Sports Club, Harare (Zimbabwe) – Group fixtures
Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek (Namibia) – Group and Super Six matches
HP Oval, Windhoek (Namibia) – Group and crossover fixtures
ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2026 Groups
Group A
Australia (Defending champions)
Sri Lanka
Ireland
Japan
Group B
India
Bangladesh
New Zealand
USA
Group C
England
Pakistan
Scotland
Zimbabwe
Group D
South Africa
West Indies
Namibia
Tanzania
Tanzania will make its historic tournament debut, while Japan returns after last appearing in 2020.
ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2026 Full Match Schedule
Key Matches and Dates
January 15: Tournament opener – USA vs India (Bulawayo)
January 24: India vs New Zealand (Bulawayo)
January 25 – February 1: Super Six matches
February 3: First semi-final (Bulawayo)
February 4: Second semi-final (Harare)
February 6: Final (Harare Sports Club)
The tournament will conclude with the grand final on February 6, 2026, in Harare.
How to Watch ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2026 Live in India
Indian viewers can watch the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 live on JioHotstar, available via OTTplay Premium. The platform will stream all matches live, along with replays and highlights.Confirmed Squads for ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2026
India Squad
Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi
Australia Squad
Oliver Peake (c), Kasey Barton, Naden Cooray, Jayden Draper, Ben Gordon, Steven Hogan, Thomas Hogan, John James, Charles Lachmund, Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Hayden Schiller, Aryan Sharma, William Taylor, Alex Lee Young
England Squad
Thomas Rew (c), Farhan Ahmed, Ralphie Albert, Ben Dawkins, Caleb Falconer, Ali Farooq, Alex French, Alex Green, Luke Hands, Manny Lumsden, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Isaac Mohammed, Joe Moores, Sebastian Morgan
Pakistan Squad
Farhan Yousaf (c), Usman Khan (vc), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Hasan Baloch, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Shayan (wk), Niqab Shafiq, Sameer Minhas, Umar Zaib
New Zealand Squad
Tom Jones (c), Marco Alpe, Hugo Bogue, Harry Burns, Mason Clarke, Jacob Cotter, Aryan Mann, Brandon Matzopoulos, Flynn Morey, Snehith Reddy, Callum Samson, Jaskaran Sandhu, Selwin Sanjay, Hunter Shore, Harry Waite
South Africa Squad
Muhammad Bulbulia (c), JJ Basson, Daniel Bosman, Corne Botha, Paul James, Enathi Khitshini Tembalethu, Michael Kruiskamp, Adnaan Lagadien, Bayanda Majola, Armaan Manack, Bandile Mbatha, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka, Jason Rowles, Ntandoyenkosi Soni, Jorich van Schalkwyk
(Several teams, including Afghanistan, Tanzania, USA, had squads pending at the time of announcement.)
Why ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2026 Is Important
The ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup has historically served as a launchpad for future international stars. With intense competition, diverse conditions across Zimbabwe and Namibia, and a packed schedule, the 2026 edition is expected to uncover the next generation of global cricket icons.
As the tournament begins on January 15, all eyes will be on emerging talents looking to leave their mark on the world stage.
