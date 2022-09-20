Ind Take On Aus In 1st T20 Match At Mohali | Check Details

In search of an ideal playing eleven ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, India will take on Australia in a three-match T20 series which will begin on Tuesday at the Punjab Cricket Association I S Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
With questions raised over the team’s performance in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, selectors have gone on to pick almost the same squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 to be played later this year in Australia.
The first of the three-match series will be played today where the team will be led by Rohit Sharma. A dismal Asia Cup campaign has not forced the selectors and head coach Rahul Dravid into pressing the panic button just yet.
However, fixing the shortcomings witnessed during the Asia Cup will be on the agenda with the World Cup just around the corner. India will play Australia and then South Africa before the flagship tournament begins.
A well-balanced Australian team will be led into the series by skipper Aaron Finch.
With team selection in mind, the top order consisting of Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are favourites with Hardik Pandya another starter.
The position for wicket-keeper will be up for grabs with both Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik in fine form, giving selectors a headache of the good kind.
Karthik was fovoured in the Asia Cup, but with Ravindra Jadeja ruled out injured, Pant was also given a run into the team.
The biggest issue India faced in the Asia Cup campaign was their bowling line-up which failed to impress on several occasions. The team will look to fix the problem area with both Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah back in contention.
With all of that laid out, India versus Australia will surely be a feisty encounter which will provide a true test to the men in blue’s ambitions of World Cup glory.
When will the match be played?
The first T20 match between India and Australia will be played on Tuesday, September 20.
Where will the match take place?
The first match will be played at Punjab Cricket Association stadium in Mohali.
What time the does match begin?
The India vs Australia first T20 encounter will begin at 7:30 pm (IST). The toss will take place at 7 pm (IST).
Where to watch?
The India vs Australia T20 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India. It will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.
Predicted Line-ups
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Mathew Wade, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa