Ind Take On Aus In 1st T20 Match At Mohali | Check Details

In search of an ideal playing eleven ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, India will take on Australia in a three-match T20 series which will begin on Tuesday at the Punjab Cricket Association I S Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

With questions raised over the team’s performance in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, selectors have gone on to pick almost the same squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 to be played later this year in Australia.

The first of the three-match series will be played today where the team will be led by Rohit Sharma. A dismal Asia Cup campaign has not forced the selectors and head coach Rahul Dravid into pressing the panic button just yet.

However, fixing the shortcomings witnessed during the Asia Cup will be on the agenda with the World Cup just around the corner. India will play Australia and then South Africa before the flagship tournament begins.

A well-balanced Australian team will be led into the series by skipper Aaron Finch.

With team selection in mind, the top order consisting of Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are favourites with Hardik Pandya another starter.

The position for wicket-keeper will be up for grabs with both Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik in fine form, giving selectors a headache of the good kind.

Karthik was fovoured in the Asia Cup, but with Ravindra Jadeja ruled out injured, Pant was also given a run into the team.

The biggest issue India faced in the Asia Cup campaign was their bowling line-up which failed to impress on several occasions. The team will look to fix the problem area with both Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah back in contention.