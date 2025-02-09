India Clinches ODI Series 2-0 with Stunning Victory Over England

Rohit Sharma's blistering century guided India to a four-wicket victory over England in the second ODI at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, securing the series 2-0 for the Men in Blue.

It was a memorable day for Rohit, who silenced his critics with a stunning knock of 119 runs off 90 balls, including 12 fours and 7 sixes. Opening the batting with Shubman Gill (60 runs off 52 balls, 9 fours, 1 six), the duo shared a 136-run partnership that put India in a strong position to chase down England's target of 305 runs.

England’s bowlers struggled against the Indian openers, but the breakthrough came in the 17th over when Jamie Overton dismissed Gill. Virat Kohli then came to the crease but was dismissed cheaply for just 4 runs, caught by Adil Rashid off his bowling in the 20th over.

Shreyas Iyer, who continued his solid form from the first ODI, steadied the innings with a 70-run partnership with Rohit. The Indian captain brought up his 32nd ODI century in style, smashing a six in the 26th over. However, his dismissal by Liam Livingstone in the 30th over for 119 runs brought England back into the game.

Following Rohit’s departure, England gained momentum by picking up quick wickets. Iyer (44 runs from 47 balls, 3 fours, 1 six) was run out in the 37th over, while KL Rahul (10 runs from 14 balls, 1 four) was dismissed by Overton in the 41st over.

Hardik Pandya came in and contributed a quickfire 10 runs from 6 balls, including 2 fours, before he was dismissed in the 42nd over by Gus Atkinson. With the game hanging in the balance, Axar Patel (41* from 43 balls, 4 fours) and Ravindra Jadeja (11* from 7 balls, 2 fours) held their composure to guide India to victory in the 45th over.

Jadeja sealed the win with a boundary between mid-off and cover, taking India to a four-wicket triumph. England’s bowling attack was led by Jamie Overton, who claimed 2 wickets from 5 overs. Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, and Liam Livingstone each took one wicket.

India will now head to Ahmedabad for the third ODI against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.