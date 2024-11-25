India Keeps WTC25 Final Hopes Alive with Stunning Win Over Australia in Perth

In a commanding performance, India defeated Australia by a massive 295 runs in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar series, securing a vital step toward qualifying for the World Test Championship Final. This victory marks India’s largest margin of victory against Australia away from home, surpassing their previous record of a 222-run win in Melbourne in 1977.

With the win, India surged to the top of the WTC25 standings with a points percentage of 61.11, while Australia dropped to second place with 57.69. The victory was especially significant as India needed to win at least four of the five matches in the series to guarantee a spot in the WTC Final, and this dominant win in Perth gave them a crucial advantage.

After inflicting severe damage late on Day 3, reducing Australia to a precarious 12/3, India needed just seven more wickets to secure the win on Day 4. Mohammed Siraj led the charge, taking two key wickets in the opening session, dismissing Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith with outstanding fast bowling. By lunch, Australia was struggling at 104/5, still requiring 430 more runs for an unlikely victory.

The Australian resistance was further broken after lunch, with India’s bowlers continuing to dominate. Jasprit Bumrah, standing in as captain for the absent Rohit Sharma, struck next, dismissing Travis Head for 89. His third wicket of the innings ended a solid 81-run partnership, and soon after, Nitish Reddy’s brilliance helped dismiss Mitchell Marsh (47), leaving Australia at 182/7.

Washington Sundar played a crucial role in dismissing Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc before Tea, while Dhruv Jurel’s stunning one-handed catch at short leg removed Starc, inching India closer to victory. Sundar continued his fine performance, dismissing Nathan Lyon with a brilliant delivery.

The match was sealed by Harshit Rana, whose superb slower ball bowled out Carey, completing a comprehensive victory for India.

The match had a dramatic turnaround. After opting to bat first, India found themselves bowled out for a mere 150, placing them on the back foot. However, a sensational five-wicket haul by Jasprit Bumrah restricted Australia to just 104 in their first innings, swinging the momentum firmly in India’s favor.

In their second innings, India showed remarkable resilience. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a majestic 161, and Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 100*, leading India to a commanding total and setting Australia an almost impossible target.

India's emphatic victory in Perth has not only strengthened their position in the WTC standings but also sent a clear message about their intent in the ongoing series. With the next Test on the horizon, India is looking stronger than ever in their quest for the World Test Championship Final.