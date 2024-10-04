RCB Full Retention List for IPL 2025

As the IPL 2025 Mega Auction approaches, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is gearing up to finalize its retention list. Known for their star-studded lineup but still chasing their first IPL title, RCB will be looking to build on their core group of players while strategizing for a title-winning campaign. Fans are eagerly awaiting the retention list to see which key players will stay on board for the upcoming season.

IPL 2025 Retention Rules

The IPL Governing Council has updated the player retention rules for the 2025 mega-auction. Franchises are allowed to retain up to six players, which includes the option of using Right to Match (RTM) cards. Teams can retain a maximum of five capped players and two uncapped players, and there is no restriction on the number of overseas players. These rules give teams more flexibility in building a balanced squad.

Expected Full Retention List for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Based on their performances and impact on the team, here’s the expected list of players RCB is likely to retain for IPL 2025:

Faf du Plessis (Captain)

Virat Kohli

Glenn Maxwell

Reece Topley

Mohammed Siraj

Mahipal Lomror

Other Contenders for Retention

While the aforementioned players are expected to be retained, RCB may consider additional players based on auction strategies and future planning. Players like Rajat Patidar and Akash Deep could also be in contention, depending on RCB’s priorities in building an all-round squad for the upcoming season. The team’s final decisions will depend on the player's form and injury status.

Conclusion

With the IPL 2025 mega-auction looming, teams like RCB will be focused on solidifying their squad while retaining their top performers. RCB, with its loyal fanbase and star players, will be looking to finally secure their first-ever IPL trophy. The retention of core players such as Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis ensures that the team will have leadership and experience in abundance as they head into the next season.

