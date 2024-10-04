RCB Full Retention List for IPL 2025

As the IPL 2025 Mega Auction approaches, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is gearing up to finalize its retention list. Known for their star-studded lineup but still chasing their first IPL title, RCB will be looking to build on their core group of players while strategizing for a title-winning campaign. Fans are eagerly awaiting the retention list to see which key players will stay on board for the upcoming season.
The IPL Governing Council has updated the player retention rules for the 2025 mega-auction. Franchises are allowed to retain up to six players, which includes the option of using Right to Match (RTM) cards. Teams can retain a maximum of five capped players and two uncapped players, and there is no restriction on the number of overseas players. These rules give teams more flexibility in building a balanced squad.
Based on their performances and impact on the team, here’s the expected list of players RCB is likely to retain for IPL 2025:
Faf du Plessis (Captain)
Virat Kohli
Glenn Maxwell
Reece Topley
Mohammed Siraj
Mahipal Lomror
While the aforementioned players are expected to be retained, RCB may consider additional players based on auction strategies and future planning. Players like Rajat Patidar and Akash Deep could also be in contention, depending on RCB’s priorities in building an all-round squad for the upcoming season. The team’s final decisions will depend on the player's form and injury status.
With the IPL 2025 mega-auction looming, teams like RCB will be focused on solidifying their squad while retaining their top performers. RCB, with its loyal fanbase and star players, will be looking to finally secure their first-ever IPL trophy. The retention of core players such as Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis ensures that the team will have leadership and experience in abundance as they head into the next season.
What is the maximum number of players Royal Challengers Bangalore can retain for IPL 2025?
RCB can retain up to six players ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, including the Right to Match (RTM) option.
Will Royal Challengers Bangalore retain any uncapped players?
Yes, RCB is expected to retain Mahipal Lomror as one of their uncapped players due to his recent impressive performances.
Are there any overseas players expected to be retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore?
While the list is not finalized, overseas players like Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell are likely to be retained. Decisions on other international players, such as Wanindu Hasaranga, will depend on RCB’s auction strategy.