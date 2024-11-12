India Triumphs 3-2 Over South Korea, Deepika Shines with Winning Penalty Stroke

India secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over South Korea to register their second consecutive win in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey in Rajgir on Tuesday.

India took an early 2-0 lead in the first half with goals from Sangita Kumari in the 3rd minute and Deepika in the 20th minute. However, South Korea mounted a strong comeback in the third quarter, equalizing with goals from Yuri Lee (34th minute) and skipper Eunbi Cheon (38th minute).

In a tense final stretch, Deepika converted a penalty stroke in the 57th minute, sealing a 3-2 win for India. Earlier, India had defeated Malaysia 4-0 in their tournament opener.

In other matches, Thailand held Japan to a 1-1 draw, while China, the reigning Olympic silver medallists, defeated Malaysia 5-0 to claim their second consecutive victory. India's next match is against Thailand on Thursday.