India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 2nd Youth ODI: Live Streaming, Match Time, Venue, Squads and Key Details

India Under-19 will face South Africa Under-19 in the second Youth ODI of the ongoing three-match bilateral series on Monday, January 5, 2026, at Willowmoore Park, Benoni. The series serves as a crucial preparation phase for both teams ahead of the ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026, set to begin on January 15 in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

India Takes Early Lead in the Series

The Indian colts began the series on a positive note after registering a 25-run victory in the rain-affected opening ODI on Saturday. The win has given India a 1–0 advantage in the three-match contest and a chance to seal the series with another strong performance in the second game.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Leads India Amid Injury Setbacks

India are missing regular skipper Ayush Mhatre and batter Vihaan Malhotra, both sidelined due to injuries. In their absence, teenage prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been handed the captaincy. His leadership will be closely watched as India fine-tunes its combination ahead of the World Cup.

India U-19 vs South Africa U-19: Match Date, Time and Venue

Match: 2nd Youth ODI

Date: January 5, 2026 (Monday)

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Start Time: 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time)

India U-19 vs South Africa U-19 Live Streaming Details

TV Telecast (India): Not available

Live Streaming Platform: Cricket South Africa’s official YouTube channel

Fans in India, South Africa, the UK and Europe can watch the match live via Cricket South Africa’s YouTube stream.

South Africa vs India U-19 ODI Series Schedule

1st ODI: January 3, 2026 – Benoni

2nd ODI: January 5, 2026 – Benoni

3rd ODI: January 7, 2026 – Benoni

All matches begin at 1:00 PM IST.

Why This Series Is Important

This bilateral series is thefinal competitive assignment for both teams before the U-19 World Cup. With the tournament beginning on January 15, performances in these matches could play a decisive role in shaping final squads and on-field strategies.

India U-19 Squad

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (c), Aaron George, Harvansh Pangalia, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Kanishk Chouhan, R.S. Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh, Mohamed Enaan, Rahul Kumar, Udhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil.

South Africa U-19 Squad

Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Adnaan Lagadien, Muhammed Bulbulia (c/wk), Jason Rowles, Armaan Manack, Paul James, Daniel Bosman, Bandile Mbatha, Ntando Soni, JJ Basson, Bayanda Majola, Corne Botha, Michael Kruiskamp, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka, Enathi Kitshini.

What to Expect

With India aiming to wrap up the series and South Africa looking to bounce back on home soil, the second Youth ODI promises competitive cricket. The match will also offer valuable insights into emerging talent ahead of the global U-19 tournament.

