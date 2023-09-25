Indian Rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh Secure Silver at Asian Games 2023

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh: Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, who proudly competed for India in the lightweight men's double sculls event, won a well-deserved silver medal at the prestigious Asian Games 2023 held in Hangzhou in a remarkable display of tenacity and talent. Given the formidable challenges they overcame, especially Arvind's ongoing back injury, which significantly complicated their training schedule for the previous two months, their accomplishment is all the more impressive.
The Indian contingent embarked on their Asian Games journey with a flourish, securing two silver medals in rapid succession. While the Indian women's rifle shooters showcased their exceptional marksmanship in the 10 meter air rifle team event, the dynamic rowing duo of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh added yet another silver to India's tally.
Competing in the lightweight men's double sculls event, Arjun, aged 26, assumed the pivotal bow position, while Arvind, aged 27, commanded the stroke with precision. Although the Chinese duo of Junjie Fan and Man Sun proved to be formidable opponents, ultimately clinching the gold, the silver medal victory achieved by Arjun and Arvind was nothing short of spectacular, given the adversity they faced, particularly Arvind's debilitating back injury that significantly impeded their preparations.
Arjun Lal Jat, hailing from Nayabas village in Rajasthan's Churu district, comes from a lineage of farmers. His introduction to the world of rowing unfolded during his service in the Indian Army, where he enlisted in 2017. Remarkably, he had no prior knowledge of the sport until the renowned Olympic rower, Bajranglal Takhar, introduced him and his rowing partner, Aravind Singh, to the sport. Arjun has served as a junior commissioned officer in the Rajputana Rifles regiment of the Indian Army and currently undergoes rigorous training at the Army Rowing Node in Pune. It's noteworthy that Arjun faced weight-related challenges following his participation in the Tokyo Olympics, which unfortunately led to him and his partner missing the opportunity to compete in the lightweight double sculls at the 2021 Asian Championships.
Arvind Singh, hailing from Khabra village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, also stems from an agricultural background. His journey into the realm of rowing commenced during his tenure in the Army, courtesy of the illustrious Olympian, Bajranglal Takhar. Before embracing rowing, Arvind exhibited a keen interest in cricket and athletics. His remarkable versatility shone through as he secured a gold medal in the lightweight single sculls at the 2021 Asian Championships in Thailand, adding another gold in the single sculls category at the 2022 National Championships held in Pune.