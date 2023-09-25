Indian Rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh Secure Silver at Asian Games 2023

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh: Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, who proudly competed for India in the lightweight men's double sculls event, won a well-deserved silver medal at the prestigious Asian Games 2023 held in Hangzhou in a remarkable display of tenacity and talent. Given the formidable challenges they overcame, especially Arvind's ongoing back injury, which significantly complicated their training schedule for the previous two months, their accomplishment is all the more impressive.

The Indian contingent embarked on their Asian Games journey with a flourish, securing two silver medals in rapid succession. While the Indian women's rifle shooters showcased their exceptional marksmanship in the 10 meter air rifle team event, the dynamic rowing duo of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh added yet another silver to India's tally.

