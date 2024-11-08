Indian Super League (ISL) Winners List

2023-24 ISL Winner: Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC claimed their second ISL title in the 2023-24 season, defeating Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Despite losing to them earlier in the league phase in Kolkata, Mumbai City made an impressive comeback in the final. After trailing 1-0, the Islanders rallied with goals from Jorge Diaz, Bipin Singh, and Jakub Vojtus, winning 3-1. This final was another example of Mumbai City FC’s resilience, as they had also come from behind to win the 2020-21 final against Mohun Bagan.

2022-23 ISL Winner: ATK Mohun Bagan

After a strong debut season in 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan secured their first ISL title in 2022-23. Coached by Juan Ferrando, the team finished third in the league stage. They faced a tough challenge from Odisha FC in the knockout rounds but made it to the semi-finals after a tense encounter. In the final, they played Bengaluru FC. The match ended in a 2-2 draw after extra time, and ATK Mohun Bagan triumphed 4-3 in the penalty shootout, clinching the title.

2021-22 ISL Winner: Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC, a team that had struggled in their initial seasons, achieved their first-ever ISL title in 2021-22. Under the leadership of head coach Manolo Marquez, the Nizams were the league’s highest-scoring team, led by Bartholomew Ogbeche, who won the Golden Boot. In a dramatic final against Kerala Blasters, Hyderabad FC equalized late to force a penalty shootout, where goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani became the hero, saving three penalties to help Hyderabad secure their first title.

2020-21 ISL Winner: Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC secured their maiden ISL title in 2020-21, after a dominant campaign led by coach Sergio Lobera. With significant signings like Adam Le Fondre and Hugo Boumous, the team finished top of the league stage and also won the League Winners Shield. In the final, Mumbai City faced ATK Mohun Bagan and came from behind to win 2-1, with a late goal from Bipin Singh securing the title.

2019-20 ISL Winner: ATK

In the 2019-20 season, ATK, under the guidance of Antonio Lopez Habas, bounced back to form. After finishing the league stage strongly, they faced Chennaiyin FC in the final. The match was closely contested, but ATK held their nerve, winning through an injury-time goal to clinch their third ISL title, the most by any team at that point.

2018-19 ISL Winner: Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC, one of the most consistent teams in the ISL, won their first title in 2018-19. Under coach Carles Cuadrat, the team topped the league stage and defeated NorthEast United in the semi-finals. In the final, they faced FC Goa, and although the match was not a goal-fest as anticipated, Bengaluru secured a dramatic 1-0 win in extra time, with a 117th-minute winner.

2017-18 ISL Winner: Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC clinched their second ISL title in 2017-18 under coach John Gregory. They finished second in the league stage, behind Bengaluru FC, and defeated FC Goa in the semi-finals. In the final, Chennaiyin triumphed over Bengaluru FC, winning 3-1, to become the champions once again.

2016 ISL Winner: Atletico de Kolkata

In 2016, Atletico de Kolkata emerged as the ISL champions. Despite not having the best regular-season record, they displayed solid performances in the knockout rounds. The final, played against Kerala Blasters, went to a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw, and Atletico de Kolkata won 4-3, marking their second consecutive title.

2015 ISL Winner: Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC won their first title in 2015, led by coach Marco Materazzi. After a slow start to the season, Chennaiyin hit form in the business end, defeating ATK in the semi-finals. In the final, they beat FC Goa 3-2, with a late goal from Stiven Mendoza, to lift the trophy.

2014 ISL Winner: Atletico de Kolkata

The inaugural ISL season in 2014 saw Atletico de Kolkata crowned as the first-ever champions. They defeated Kerala Blasters in a thrilling final, with a last-minute goal from Mohammed Rafique securing a 1-0 victory. This season set the tone for future ISL campaigns, establishing a fierce competitive spirit.

Conclusion

The Indian Super League has grown significantly in popularity, showcasing the talent and passion for football across India. From the early dominance of ATK to the recent success of Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC, each season has provided unforgettable moments and increased the sport's profile in the country.

