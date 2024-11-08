Indian Super League (ISL) Winners List

The Indian Super League (ISL) is the premier professional football league in India, established in 2014 with the goal of promoting and developing football across the country. Over the years, the ISL has grown into one of Asia's top football leagues, attracting international stars and coaches, as well as fostering local talent.
The ISL has seen dramatic highs, with teams like ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC, and Chennaiyin FC dominating the competition in different seasons. With its exciting and fast-paced matches, the league has captured the attention of football fans across India and the globe.
In this blog, we provide a detailed list of the ISL champions and runners-up from its inception in 2014 until the most recent season in 2023-24, highlighting the growth and evolution of the league.
Mumbai City FC claimed their second ISL title in the 2023-24 season, defeating Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Despite losing to them earlier in the league phase in Kolkata, Mumbai City made an impressive comeback in the final. After trailing 1-0, the Islanders rallied with goals from Jorge Diaz, Bipin Singh, and Jakub Vojtus, winning 3-1. This final was another example of Mumbai City FC’s resilience, as they had also come from behind to win the 2020-21 final against Mohun Bagan.
After a strong debut season in 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan secured their first ISL title in 2022-23. Coached by Juan Ferrando, the team finished third in the league stage. They faced a tough challenge from Odisha FC in the knockout rounds but made it to the semi-finals after a tense encounter. In the final, they played Bengaluru FC. The match ended in a 2-2 draw after extra time, and ATK Mohun Bagan triumphed 4-3 in the penalty shootout, clinching the title.
Hyderabad FC, a team that had struggled in their initial seasons, achieved their first-ever ISL title in 2021-22. Under the leadership of head coach Manolo Marquez, the Nizams were the league’s highest-scoring team, led by Bartholomew Ogbeche, who won the Golden Boot. In a dramatic final against Kerala Blasters, Hyderabad FC equalized late to force a penalty shootout, where goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani became the hero, saving three penalties to help Hyderabad secure their first title.
Mumbai City FC secured their maiden ISL title in 2020-21, after a dominant campaign led by coach Sergio Lobera. With significant signings like Adam Le Fondre and Hugo Boumous, the team finished top of the league stage and also won the League Winners Shield. In the final, Mumbai City faced ATK Mohun Bagan and came from behind to win 2-1, with a late goal from Bipin Singh securing the title.
In the 2019-20 season, ATK, under the guidance of Antonio Lopez Habas, bounced back to form. After finishing the league stage strongly, they faced Chennaiyin FC in the final. The match was closely contested, but ATK held their nerve, winning through an injury-time goal to clinch their third ISL title, the most by any team at that point.
Bengaluru FC, one of the most consistent teams in the ISL, won their first title in 2018-19. Under coach Carles Cuadrat, the team topped the league stage and defeated NorthEast United in the semi-finals. In the final, they faced FC Goa, and although the match was not a goal-fest as anticipated, Bengaluru secured a dramatic 1-0 win in extra time, with a 117th-minute winner.
Chennaiyin FC clinched their second ISL title in 2017-18 under coach John Gregory. They finished second in the league stage, behind Bengaluru FC, and defeated FC Goa in the semi-finals. In the final, Chennaiyin triumphed over Bengaluru FC, winning 3-1, to become the champions once again.
In 2016, Atletico de Kolkata emerged as the ISL champions. Despite not having the best regular-season record, they displayed solid performances in the knockout rounds. The final, played against Kerala Blasters, went to a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw, and Atletico de Kolkata won 4-3, marking their second consecutive title.
Chennaiyin FC won their first title in 2015, led by coach Marco Materazzi. After a slow start to the season, Chennaiyin hit form in the business end, defeating ATK in the semi-finals. In the final, they beat FC Goa 3-2, with a late goal from Stiven Mendoza, to lift the trophy.
The inaugural ISL season in 2014 saw Atletico de Kolkata crowned as the first-ever champions. They defeated Kerala Blasters in a thrilling final, with a last-minute goal from Mohammed Rafique securing a 1-0 victory. This season set the tone for future ISL campaigns, establishing a fierce competitive spirit.
The Indian Super League has grown significantly in popularity, showcasing the talent and passion for football across India. From the early dominance of ATK to the recent success of Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC, each season has provided unforgettable moments and increased the sport's profile in the country.
What is the Indian Super League (ISL)?
The Indian Super League (ISL) is India's premier professional football league. It was founded in 2014 with the aim of improving football in the country by bringing in international players and managers, along with developing Indian talent. The league is widely recognized for its fast-paced, competitive matches and has gained immense popularity over the years.
Which team has won the most ISL titles?
As of the 2023-24 season, ATK Mohun Bagan holds the record for the most ISL titles, with 3 championships (2014, 2016, and 2019-20).
How is the ISL champion determined?
The ISL champion is determined through a knockout format at the end of the league's regular season. The top teams from the league phase qualify for the playoffs, which culminate in the final. The team that wins the final match is crowned the ISL champion.
Which teams have been the most successful in ISL history?
ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC are the most successful teams in the ISL, with each having won the title multiple times. Chennaiyin FC is also highly successful, having won two titles.
Who were the runners-up in the first season of ISL (2014)?
In the inaugural season of ISL (2014), Kerala Blasters finished as the runners-up, losing to ATK in the final.
Can teams qualify for international competitions through the ISL?
Yes, the top teams in the ISL qualify for the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup, which are prestigious continental club competitions in Asia.