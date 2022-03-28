IPL 2022: GT Beat LSG In Clash Of New Entrants

In a clash between new entrants, Gujarat Titans (GT) emerged victorious, defeating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the final over of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.

Given 159 runs to chase, GT ended up winning with two balls to spare registering a win by five wickets over their fellow new entrant in this season’s IPL.

Batting first, LSG got off to the worst possible start, losing their captain K L Rahul on the very first ball. Fellow opener Quinton de Kock was also sent to the stands soon after having scored seven runs with LSG at 13/2.

LSG’s top order completely failed leaving the team languishing at 29/4. It was up to Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni who took a stand to take LSG to a good total. While Hooda scored 55, Badoni score 54. Krunal Pandya added a valuable 21 runs to take the total to a respectable 158 at the end of their 20 overs.

Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers for GT, nicking three wickets, while Varun Aaron picked up two and Rashid Khan got one.