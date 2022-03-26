IPL 2022 Kicks Off Today With CSK Against KKR

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is back in 2022 for the 15th edition with last season’s finalists kicking of proceedings this term on Saturday.

The first match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be played in the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today.

Notably, prior to the beginning of this edition, a mega auction was held to reshuffle the teams. Two new franchises also entered the fray this term.

The new teams are Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. The entire edition will be played in Maharashtra and Gujarat with the venues being Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Ahmedabad.

This year's edition is being sponsored by Tata Group. Owing to Covid-19 protocols, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has allowed only 25 per cent of the stadium capacity, and the group games will take place in just four venues.

CSK won the last edition defeating KKR in the final. Both the teams will be with new captains following the mega auction. KKR will be lead by new signing Shreyas Iyer while Ravindra Jadeja will take over the mantle from longtime captain M S Dhoni.