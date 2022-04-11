IPL 2022: SRH Records 8 Wicket Victory Over GT

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) in the latest match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, winning the match by eight wickets and five balls to spare.
Having won the toss, SRH put GT to bat first. Coming in to bat, the team from Gujarat managed to put up a total of 162 for the loss of seven wickets in their stipulated overs.
For GT, Hardik Pandya played a captain’s knock scoring a half century. The star of the last two matches, Shubman Gill was not allowed to free his arms as he was sent packing early, having scored just seven runs.
Opening partner Matthew Wade scored 19 runs, while the only other significant contribution came from Abhinav Manohar, who scored 35 runs at the death to take the team to a respectable total.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Thangarasu Natarajan picked up two wickets each for SRH, while Marco Jansen and Umran Malik got one each. Malik was the most expensive bowler giving away 39 runs.
In reply, SRH chased down the total with just two wickets gone to clinch the match. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson gave a solid start to the team and by the time the two were dismissed, SRH already had 129 runs on the board.
In a cause for concern, Rahul Tripathi retired hurt after injuring himself, having scored 17 runs. The match was finished off by Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram who scored 34 runs and 12 runs respectively.
Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson, who had been exceptional since the beginning of the tournament, were brought down to earth by the team from Hyderabad.
Both went for expensive overs as they failed to get a single wicket amongst themselves. Skipper Pandya had a good game overall as he picked one wicket while another was taken by Rashid Khan.
GT play Rajasthan Royals on April 14 while, SRH take on Kolkata Knight Riders on the next day.