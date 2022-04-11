IPL 2022: SRH Records 8 Wicket Victory Over GT

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) in the latest match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, winning the match by eight wickets and five balls to spare.

Having won the toss, SRH put GT to bat first. Coming in to bat, the team from Gujarat managed to put up a total of 162 for the loss of seven wickets in their stipulated overs.

For GT, Hardik Pandya played a captain’s knock scoring a half century. The star of the last two matches, Shubman Gill was not allowed to free his arms as he was sent packing early, having scored just seven runs.

Opening partner Matthew Wade scored 19 runs, while the only other significant contribution came from Abhinav Manohar, who scored 35 runs at the death to take the team to a respectable total.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Thangarasu Natarajan picked up two wickets each for SRH, while Marco Jansen and Umran Malik got one each. Malik was the most expensive bowler giving away 39 runs.