Suryakumar Yadav Retains Top Spot As ICC Releases Latest T20I Rankings

Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav saw a decline in his rating points, but nonetheless retained his top spot in the ICC T20I Player Rankings issued on Wednesday.

After superb performances in Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav dethroned Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan to become the top batter. But his rating points declined from 869 to 859 after a poor 14 against England in the semifinal, which Indian lost.

Suryakumar still finished the tournament with 239 runs in six innings at an average of 59.75, a strike rate of 189.68, the highest among batters and three half-centuries.

England batter Alex Hales continued to impress, smashing 86* off 47 balls against India in semis, which helped him jump 22 spots to reach number 12 position among batters.

He finished the tournament with 212 runs at an average of 42.40 and two fifties, as the second-highest batter for England. Ever since his comeback to the national side this year after 2019, he has scored 430 runs at an average of 30.71 and a strike rate of 145.27.

Babar Azam's match-winning half-century in the semis against New Zealand helped him climb to number three in the rankings. Rilee Rossouw of South Africa jumped to the seventh position while Kiwis batter Glenn Phillips dropped to the eighth spot. Both had scored centuries in this T20 World Cup.