IPL 2025 Auction: Yuzvendra Chahal Joins Punjab Kings for Rs 18 Crore

In a stunning move at the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Yuzvendra Chahal was acquired by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a remarkable Rs. 18 Crore. The acquisition came as a surprise to many, especially as Rajasthan Royals (RR) chose not to retain the decorated spinner, leaving the door open for competing franchises.

The bidding began with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking the first step, but it quickly evolved into a heated battle between PBKS and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the franchise with whom Chahal shares a rich history, entered the fray in an attempt to bring him back. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) also joined the fray, but PBKS ultimately triumphed, securing the 34-year-old spinner’s services for a hefty sum.

Chahal, a standout performer in the IPL, became the first bowler to reach 200 wickets in the tournament earlier this year. He also etched his name in history by becoming the first Indian bowler to reach 350 wickets in T20 cricket, further solidifying his legacy in the shortest format.

Over 113 matches for RCB, Chahal claimed 139 wickets, establishing himself as one of the league's premier spinners. Despite this, RCB opted not to retain him ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Chahal's move to RR proved a successful one, as he picked up 66 wickets in just three seasons, cementing his reputation as a force to reckon with in IPL cricket.

Now, with his switch to PBKS, Chahal is set to bring his wealth of experience and impressive wicket-taking ability to the Punjab Kings squad, making them a more formidable unit in the upcoming IPL season.