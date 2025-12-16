IPL 2026 Auction Complete Guide: Retained Players, Released Stars, Team Purse and Available Slots Explained

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction is set to take place on December 16 at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, with all ten franchises preparing for a decisive day that could reshape their squads. A total of 350 players — including 240 Indian and 110 overseas cricketers — will go under the hammer, starting at 2:30 PM IST.

Ahead of the auction, teams have finalised their retained and released players, revealing significant differences in remaining purse values and squad vacancies. Here is a comprehensive breakdown of how each franchise stands heading into the IPL 2026 auction.

IPL 2026 Auction Overview: Key Numbers at a Glance

Auction date: December 16, 2025

Venue: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Total players in auction: 350

Indian players: 240

Overseas players: 110

Players retained by franchises: 173

Overseas players retained: 49

Team-Wise Retained Players, Remaining Purse and Open Slots

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Purse remaining: ₹43.40 crore

Slots available: 9 (4 overseas)

CSK enters the auction with one of the healthiest purses after releasing several high-profile names. The franchise has retained a balanced core led by MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad, giving them flexibility to target impact overseas players and Indian depth options.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Purse remaining: ₹2.75 crore

Slots available: 5 (1 overseas)

Mumbai Indians head into the auction with the tightest budget among all teams. With their core leadership group already locked in, MI will need to rely on bargain buys to fill the remaining slots.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Purse remaining: ₹21.80 crore

Slots available: 8 (5 overseas)

Delhi Capitals have retained a strong mix of Indian experience and overseas firepower. With multiple overseas slots open, DC could focus on explosive foreign talent to strengthen their middle order and pace attack.

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Purse remaining: ₹12.90 crore

Slots available: 5 (4 overseas)

Gujarat Titans have prioritised a solid Indian core while keeping room for overseas specialists. The franchise is expected to shop selectively, especially for all-rounders and fast bowlers.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Purse remaining: ₹64.30 crore

Slots available: 13 (6 overseas)

KKR enters the IPL 2026 auction with the largest purse and most open slots. After releasing several star names, the franchise is poised to be the most aggressive bidder at the auction table.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Purse remaining: ₹22.95 crore

Slots available: 6 (4 overseas)

LSG have retained a powerful top order and pace resources. With nearly ₹23 crore remaining, the team has the flexibility to strengthen its spin and middle-order combinations.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Purse remaining: ₹25.50 crore

Slots available: 10 (2 overseas)

Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained their explosive batting core while freeing up funds to add depth. Their focus is likely to be on Indian bowling talent and backup overseas options.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Purse remaining: ₹11.50 crore

Slots available: 4 (2 overseas)

Punjab Kings have retained a settled squad and will enter the auction with limited requirements. Expect PBKS to target specific skill-based players rather than headline signings.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Purse remaining: ₹16.05 crore

Slots available: 9 (1 overseas)

Rajasthan Royals have already reshaped their squad through strategic trades and retentions. With only one overseas slot available, the franchise is likely to focus on Indian domestic talent.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Purse remaining: ₹16.40 crore

Slots available: 8 (2 overseas)

RCB has retained its core leadership and batting strength. With a moderate purse and limited overseas spots, the team will look for smart reinforcements rather than big-ticket purchases.

IPL 2026 Auction: Full List of Released Players

Several marquee names have been released ahead of the auction, making the player pool particularly competitive. Notably released players include:

Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Devon Conway, Matheesha Pathirana (CSK)

Andre Russell, Quinton de Kock, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer (KKR)

Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Kyle Jamieson (PBKS)

Sanju Samson, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana (RR)

Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk (DC)

David Miller, Ravi Bishnoi (LSG)

These releases are expected to significantly influence bidding strategies on auction day.

What to Expect on IPL 2026 Auction Day

With franchises like KKR and CSK holding substantial purse advantages, the IPL 2026 auction is likely to witness intense bidding wars, particularly for proven overseas all-rounders and Indian fast bowlers. Meanwhile, teams with limited budgets, such as MI, will aim to unearth value picks.

As the countdown to December 16 begins, the IPL 2026 auction promises to be one of the most strategically fascinating editions in recent years.

