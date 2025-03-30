Gujarat Titans Extend Home Dominance with 36-Run Win Over Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans (GT) reinforced their dominance at home with a commanding 36-run victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025, extending their perfect record against MI in Ahmedabad to 4-0.

Advertisment

Batting first, GT posted a competitive 196/8, anchored by Sai Sudharsan’s fluent 63 off 41 balls. Skipper Shubman Gill (38 off 27) and Jos Buttler (39 off 24) provided a solid start with a 78-run opening stand before MI pulled things back with quick wickets.

Hardik Pandya, facing his former team as MI captain, picked up 2/29, while Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, and debutant Raju claimed a wicket each. However, MI’s 14 wides proved costly on a tricky surface.

In response, Mumbai suffered early setbacks as Mohammed Siraj dismissed Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton within the first five overs.

Tilak Varma (39) and Suryakumar Yadav (48 off 28) attempted a fightback with a 62-run stand, but Prasidh Krishna’s double strike derailed the chase. GT’s spinners controlled the middle overs, while Siraj (2/34) and Krishna (2/18) ensured a clinical bowling performance to seal the victory.

Also Read: Riyan Parag’s Captaincy Impresses, Says Rahul Dravid